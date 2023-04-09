About the author: Kate Dahlstrom is a Traverse City community mental health care advocate/activist. As a retired CPA by profession, the lack of access and coordinated care for her youngest son and other families in the community, especially in northern Michigan, prompted her dive into mental health care and new initiatives. She currently serves on the boards of National Alliance on Mental Illness-GT; Before, During and After Incarceration and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health. She writes this as a community mental health care advocate in hopes of recovery for persons suffering from mental health disorders.