While we are making reasonable strides in some areas of treating mental illness, we are falling behind in others.
We are inching ahead with better “parity in insurance coverage” for mental health care, but we have a long way to go before we have benefits equal to what we receive for neck-down ailments of our bodies.
The Affordable Care Act of 2010 built on the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act of 2008 (MHPAEA) and requires coverage of mental health and substance use disorder services for certain conditions and plans, but there is much yet to be done. How do we fix this disparity? Answer: We advocate to our legislators to require that health insurance companies provide better parity and health insurance coverage for behavioral health, especially for longer inpatient stays when necessary and for newer initiatives such as crisis services.
“Parity in services” is a different issue and also is lacking. One of the best examples is the treatment received in many hospital emergency departments. While you and I cannot possibly imagine being stuck in a sterile, windowless emergency room for days, weeks, even a month, waiting for treatment for a broken ankle, heart irregularities or asthma complications, this happens all too often in the case of getting treatment for a mental health emergency. It has been happening to both kids and adults in northern Michigan for years.
But here’s the good news: Hospitals around the country are adding EmPATH units to their emergency departments. EmPATH (emergency psychiatric assessment, treatment and healing) have been shown to improve care while avoiding unnecessary time in the emergency department. These are mental health crisis units designed to treat people quickly in a more peaceful setting so they can stabilize patients and send them home with a follow-up recovery plan or on to more intensive inpatient care elsewhere. These settings have ample food, games and other things to do and are usually furnished with comfortable recliners for stays exceeding several hours.
Part of the solution was getting people out of a setting that can aggravate mental distress.
“That environment itself, within the ED, can be very frightening,” says Dr. Scott Zeller, Vituity vice president for acute psychiatry and previous chief of Psychiatric Emergency Services at the Alameda Health System in Oakland, Calif., and developer of EmPATH units. “It’s claustrophobic. There are lights and noises and scary equipment and uniformed personnel running all around, and they’re not allowed to move.”
In Grand Rapids, Spectrum Health and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services partnered in November 2020 to open an EmPATH unit adjacent to the Butterworth Hospital emergency room for patients seeking help for mental health conditions.
When first opened in November 2019, Holland Hospital’s mental health emergency room served about 140 to 150 patients a month, according to an 2021 article in MiBiz about health systems building capacity for “rapidly growing” mental health needs.
EmPATH units have been found to de-escalate approximately 70% or more of individuals who arrive in crisis, eliminating the need for longer-term in-patient psych hospital stay. These units benefit from being in — or adjacent to — the hospital where there is access to the hospital lab, medical nurses and doctors for integrated care and medication, and mental health clinicians to provide immediate therapy and follow-up plans for folks to use for continued recovery as they return to the community.
While similar to an independent and off-site CSU (Crisis Stabilization Unit), there are some obvious advantages to embedding this care in hospitals — another of which is staff and security sharing, particularly in this time of scarce staffing.
“Traditional models are not working. The EmPATH model offers a vastly improved patient experience, which we believe will lead to improved treatment outcomes and become a model practice in rural areas across the nation,” says Eric Arzubi, M.D., former psychiatry chairman at Billings Clinic.
You catch that? They work well in rural areas ... for youth and adults.
“Parity in services” means that no one should have to travel farther than their closest emergency department for any kind of health crisis or emergency. There are approximately 10 hospital emergency departments in the 21 counties of northern Michigan. Eight of these are part of the Munson Healthcare System.
Is it unreasonable for us to ask that at least half of these emergency departments begin providing EmPATH-type services? Answer: No, it isn’t unreasonable and, yes, we should ask.
It’s time to end the lack of parity, inhumane emergency department boarding, and lack of care afforded to individuals suffering from mental illness — and it starts with each and every one of us demanding more.
About the author: Kate Dahlstrom is a Traverse City community mental health care advocate/activist. As a retired CPA by profession, the lack of access and coordinated care for her youngest son and other families in the community, especially in northern Michigan, prompted her dive into mental health care and new initiatives. She currently serves on the boards of National Alliance on Mental Illness-GT; Before, During and After Incarceration and Northern Lakes Community Mental Health. She writes this as a community mental health care advocate in hopes of recovery for persons suffering from mental health disorders.
