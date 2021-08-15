The stress of the pandemic, coupled with the increased isolation from others and disruption to daily routines, provided a perfect storm for substance use and abuse. While governments enacted policies aimed at protecting public health like stay-at-home orders and social distancing requirements, there were psychological impacts — including fear, anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress. A recent survey found 13 percent of respondents either started or increased substance use to cope with the stress and emotions related to COVID-19.
For individuals already struggling with substance use or abuse issues — or for those in recovery — these new hurdles were difficult to overcome, especially as alternative outlets like gyms and in-person meetings and other social events became difficult to access. As restrictions ease and people begin to return to social activities, it’s important to understand how substance abuse has been affected by the pandemic and how to find help.
Increased substance use during the pandemic
Illicit drugs: Drug overdose deaths increased during the pandemic. More than 90,000 people died in the 12 months from September 2019 to September 2020 — 20,000 more individuals than the same time period the year before. Specifically, overdose deaths related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl spiked by an unprecedented 55 percent during that same time period, according to preliminary data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s due to several factors, as the shifting availability of street drugs and access issues to both doctors and pharmacies may have caused drug users to try different outlets or sources.
Medicinal cannabis: Medical cannabis users were also impacted by the pandemic. More than half of medical cannabis users surveyed in 2020 said they either started using medications or substances because of the pandemic — typically alcohol and sleep aids. Part of that was due to issues with access to medicinal cannabis.
Alcohol: Adults drank 14 percent more during the pandemic, partially due to isolation and social distancing efforts. This could be fueling recent upticks in cases of alcohol-related conditions, including alcoholic hepatitis and liver failure.
Impacts of substance use and abuse
There are short-term and long-term effects on the body from misusing drugs and other substances. Short-term effects include changes to appetite, blood pressure, mood, heart attack, psychosis, wakefulness, heart rate and death. Long-term effects can include addiction, cancer, hepatitis, lung disease, mental illness or HIV/AIDS.
Seeking help
Help is available for individuals confronting substance use and abuse issues. For emergency mental health support that is not life threatening, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. For emergency help to prevent death or serious harm, seek assistance at the nearest emergency room or call 911.
Anyone seeking help for alcohol dependency should start with their primary care provider or a mental health provider. They will provide a professional diagnosis as well as a treatment plan based on individual needs. For those in need of a substance use and recovery facility, primary care providers or mental health providers can also provide a referral. Or, an individual’s insurance company can provide a list of options as well.