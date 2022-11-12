High fuel prices hurt all Americans. Michigan needs good-paying jobs. Fortunately, permitting reform can help.
As part of the deal to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, Democratic leadership on Capitol Hill promised to update our country’s outdated permitting process. Now, we need U.S. Sens. Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow to work with their fellow members and follow through on their promises for the sake of businesses, like our members in forestry, and consumers who are paying more for fuel and utilities.
Permitting reform would help drive down record high energy prices by paving the way for new energy infrastructure, such as pipelines, that would facilitate more energy to markets and drop prices for businesses and consumers.
Outdated permitting codes date back to the 1970s. The National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA) was enacted under President Richard Nixon and has not been significantly updated in nearly four decades. Now, these regulations are a burden to our economy, tying up businesses in red tape and preventing much-needed infrastructure projects, such as roads, waterways, and pipelines.
The permitting process under NEPA has grown increasingly complex, as the average approval process increased over the years. This means projects take longer and cost businesses time and money: two resources we cannot afford to waste.
Reforming NEPA would therefore help businesses, and help drive down energy costs. With a smoother permitting process, we could develop more pipelines that provide good-paying jobs to Michiganders and provide affordable energy to the private sector, consumers, and neighboring states. Additionally, we could more quickly repair our roads, build new bridges and responsibly tap more of the natural resources that Michigan has to offer.
The energy industry is responsible for more than $15.8 billion in wages to hundreds of thousands of employees across the state, including in sectors such as construction, transportation and manufacturing. Updating our permitting process protects these jobs and helps grow our economy. Such reforms would improve infrastructure for citizens, expand new business opportunities and create jobs as well.
Oil and gas are vital resources for Michigan’s rural communities and industries. The Michigan Forest Products Council (MFPC) has advanced these energy issues in the past and understands that access to fuel is crucial for a robust and competitive private sector. Forestry is a fuel-intensive industry, and recent price spikes have strained bottom lines as operating costs increased.
Permitting reform would support Michigan’s forestry industry, which contributes $21.2 billion each year to the state’s economy. Our sector has generated more than 99,000 jobs, while paying out $5.2 billion in wages. NEPA has impeded our operations as well and reforming this process would help our members by reducing operation costs. This means we can offer more affordable products to our downstream partners, which is good news as America has struggled to drive down prices of everyday essentials.
With high energy prices, Congress must take steps to reduce costs for Americans. Sens. Stabenow and Peters need to work with their fellow lawmakers to reform our permitting process, rapidly and safely moving more energy to markets and increasing the supply of domestic energy.
For consumers paying more for utilities and fuel, and businesses struggling with inflated operating costs, this is a means to boost our economy and provide much-needed relief to struggling Americans. Congress has the power to improve our economic standing and empower our private sector by reforming these burdensome regulations.
Now is the time for smart actions.
About the author: Todd Maki is chairman of the Michigan Forest Products Council.
