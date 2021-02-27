Twenty years ago this month, a small group of 20 people came together with a big vision: to raise enough money to renovate Traverse City’s former library at 322 Sixth St. This was a personal dream of mine and many others. I took the first step with a visit to the Traverse City Record-Eagle publisher, the late Frank Senger, who enthusiastically agreed to serve as the Capital Campaign Committee co-chair with me.
Frank and I shared a passion not only to renovate this city landmark but to ensure its continued use for educational purposes. Many late local residents signed on to help such as Carol Hale, Gretchen Votruba, Dr. Joe Gadbaw and Richard Marr. As the saying goes, “The rest is history!”
This historic building’s fundraising efforts were incredibly successful, thanks in part to the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and its executive director, Jeanne Snow. Eventually the Capital Campaign Committee raised more than $1.4 million thanks to local foundations, businesses, grants, service clubs, organizations and individuals such as the late Jim and Ida Tompkins. Countless individuals also invested their time and hands-on talent to help renovate this city-owned architectural gift.
The Grand Traverse Heritage Center became home for Friends of Con Foster Museum, Maritime Heritage Alliance, Grand Traverse Pioneer and Historical Society, Railroad Historical Society, Women’s History Project and the Grand Traverse Area Rock and Mineral Club. The Center operated for 12 years in an educational capacity and helped make possible many local history books such as “The Heart of a Priest” and “Perry Hannah’s Gifts Then and Now.”
Yet another history book is in the works. Author Heather Shumaker has been hired to write a fascinating tale of both the old and new library that will share their evolving educational missions.
Today the City of Traverse City owns and manages our former city library, which is the current home for Crooked Tree Arts Center and the Grand Traverse Area Rock and Mineral Club. This building is also used as a voting precinct and storage for the Con Foster Museum Collection.
For these reasons I continue to care so much about this historic city landmark and hope for increased public use of this city-owned building, especially the stunning Carnegie rotunda. It would serve as an ideal setting for small group educational programs, poetry readings and lectures. At the same time, participants could also admire Crooked Tree Art Center’s exhibits in the gallery spaces and possibly even opt to join this organization. Although this is just a dream, I remain hopeful that we can do more with this gorgeous space made possible by the generous initial renovation funding of $1.4 million and ongoing tax dollars.
Time will tell as we strive to enhance the use of the original gift of land from Perry Hannah and building from Andrew Carnegie and how it can continue to benefit current and future generations for educational purposes.
About the author: Peg Jonkhoff is a historic architecture preservationist, local history educator, co-owner of the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home, member of Crooked Tree Arts Center and visionary for continued educational use of 322 Sixth St.