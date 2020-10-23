Google maps shows me that Washington, D.C., is more than 750 miles from the Traverse City region. Recently, from that far-off land, there has been a parade of pundits spewing warnings about mail-in and absentee ballots.
I have worked election polls for 15 years. I thought it might be helpful for me to offer a local perspective on this process. I realize that information sources hundreds of miles away can be brought closer with the wave of a stylus, tap of a screen or click of a mouse, but that misleading convenience results in merely a digital familiarity of what really goes on in our northwest Lower Peninsula communities when it comes to election protocol.
On the topic of voter security, I suggest you be suspicious of the level of knowledge that distanced commentators and legislators profess to have as they generalize and summarize through slanted megaphones. Instead, rely on your friends and neighbors who work and administer our elections for factual information. These teams of local folks are sworn, pledged and promised to care for the counting and integrity of your ballots. Because of that, there is a democratic purity at our polls that rises above partisanship. For me, it is refreshing to work for our country, regardless of party.
We are doing our jobs as Americans, not Republicans or Democrats. Hopefully this philosophy instills confidence in our voters. The pride we have in our jobs makes us bristle a little when we hear national leaders question our processes. The charges are unfounded, confounding and dumbfounding. They don’t know us, but you do.
Our county and township clerks are our captains. They are at their best as they prepare for the elections, even the extraordinary one coming up. They are sticklers for details as they govern a system of checks and balances, committed, knowledgeable trainers and responsible supervisors. Those of us who work the front lines get our election ethics and accuracy from them. We are charged with making numbers match exactly. There are multiple levels of accountability for ballot security. On top of that, we make every effort to provide a voting process that is pleasant and professional. Your confidence and trust is the fuel that propels us through long hours.
How well do you know your local election teams? When it comes to a voting plan, are you doing long-distance clickin’ or local listenin’?
Talk to your clerks or your election workers. Worried about voting absentee? Get your ballots in early, or for ideal confidence, bring them right to your township office. Remember there is a dangerous pandemic afloat, so create an appropriate strategy. If you decide to vote in person, be ready, be patient and bask in an atmosphere that is the height of democracy, facilitated by workers you know. We will be sure your votes are counted.
Finally, since we are your friends and neighbors, if you do vote in person, say thanks by wearing a mask. Our teams will be ready and waiting. We will have an “I Voted” sticker for you.
Let us celebrate our democracy locally, safely and securely — together.
