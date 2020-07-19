Without question, the past four months have been a time of change, disruption and adaptation. As the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic began reaching our region, it was difficult to predict the ways life would be abruptly and significantly changed. While these changes have presented challenges, there has also been good to be found.
At the Community Foundation, we were immediately inspired by generosity in our community. From the beginning, people in our region gifted time and talent to make masks for neighbors, provide meals for healthcare staff, show support through sidewalk and window art, support local businesses and much more.
We knew that we too needed to move quickly to respond and leverage our strengths. Our experience in leadership has taught us the value of collaboration — we are at our best when we work in partnership with others. With this in mind, in March, we joined several other foundations and donors to create and seed the Urgent Needs Fund. The initial gifts were quickly enhanced by community donors who showed generosity with gifts of all sizes. To date, more than $700,000 has been committed and includes 360 gifts, 140 first time donors and gift amounts ranging from $10 to $50,000.
This response has so far supported 64 grants, totaling more than $520,000. These grants have been reinvested in local partners serving individuals and families disproportionally impacted by the current crisis, ensuring immediate needs are met. Families served by hospice are connecting virtually at a time when they can’t physically be together. Neighbors have access to local food through the pantry system. Individuals receive counseling and mental health support through use of technology. Families have access to summer programs for their children that include additional health safety measures.
We are also listening to our partners and hearing how their needs continue to shift. These critical nonprofit partners are faced with financial challenges as they’ve had to cancel fundraisers and lost other sources of revenue. At the same time, they are anticipating demand for their services to increase as businesses, individuals and families recover from the long-term economic impacts of COVID-19 related closures and lost jobs, adapt to new normals, and implement enhanced safety measures.
With the ongoing support of generous donors, we are poised to continue to support the nonprofit, educational and governmental partners that are working to ensure our region remains resilient.
This commitment is core to the Community Foundation’s unique role and value in our community. We are a community asset built to last, forever. When you entrust us with your giving, you are ensuring that our communities can count on being supported for the long haul and that we can continue to build and support healthy, resilient, thriving communities now and for generations to come.
Visit www.gtrcf.org/give/urgentneeds to donate and for more information on the Urgent Needs Fund. Checks can be mailed to the foundation at 223 Lake Ave., Ste. B, Traverse City, Michigan 49684. Indicate on the check that the donation is for the Urgent Needs Fund.
About the author: David Mengebier is the president and CEO of the Grand Traverse Regional Community. The Community Foundation for Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska and Leelanau counties is focused on creating healthy, resilient, thriving communities by serving donors, awarding meaningful grants and scholarships, and participating in collaborative leadership on important community issues.
For more information about the Community Foundation, visit www.gtrcf.org or call 231-935-4066.
