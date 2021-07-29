There is tremendous power when a community comes together to help one another. One beautiful example of this is the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation’s Urgent Needs Fund, which was established in March 2020 to support nonprofit, governmental and tribal organizations across our five-county region as they responded to local needs resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
While the Urgent Needs Fund will soon come to a close, its impact will continue to be felt across our community. More than 100 grants totaling over $900,000 have been awarded to 75 organizations across our region to help keep people within our community safe, fed, healthy, and thriving. To date, almost $1 million has been contributed to this community fund. With initial funding from partners such as Rotary Charities of Traverse City, United Way of Northwest Michigan, Herrington-Fitch Family Foundation and others. In total more than 360 donor partners contributed gifts of all sizes — with 40 percent of these partners being first-time donors to the Community Foundation. This outpouring of support demonstrates how gifts both big and small can make an enormous difference.
I’ve had the privilege of being involved with the Community Foundation for almost 10 years. It has grown in its capacity to support donor partners as they leave a lasting legacy by matching their passion with a purposeful, defined impact through donor-advised and designated funds. This meaningful way of supporting our communities targets specific initiatives and/or organizations and is of critical importance for sustained impact.
In addition to this core role, I am also excited about the Community Foundation’s growing role in providing responsive, flexible funding through community funds, such as the Urgent Needs Fund. Another example comes from fall 2020 when, together with philanthropic partner Rotary Charities, we worked alongside TCAPS and Northwest Education Services (formerly TBAISD) to ensure that the Great Start Readiness Program would continue for the 2020-2021 school year. As a result, the Community Foundation secured $70,000 in funding from various partners, including $20,000 from two community funds at the Foundation. Without this partnership, we would have lost more than 100 preschool spots and more than $800,000 in state funding.
The Community Foundation is uniquely positioned to do this work — to partner with a broad spectrum of organizations across our five-county region to both convene key stakeholders to create more effective and efficient solutions through collaboration and to invest in supporting organizations that are on the ground, implementing the solutions. Responsive, flexible community funds enables our community to benefit from proactive solutions to issues as well as react quickly to support our neighbors and community when unanticipated needs arise.
By supporting the Community Foundation, I know we are making a difference in addressing systemic issues and are also able to provide needed resources when unexpected challenges and opportunities arise. Thank you to all who have already supported the Community Foundation at any level. You have touched many lives and made a positive impact. Let’s keep working together to help our region thrive by giving today at www.gtrcf.org/give.
About the author: Amy Schindler has spent her career in trend analysis, furthering research, marketing and development in positions at Deloitte and Touche Management Consulting, Ford Motor Company, Vertex Innovation, Campos Creative Works, Elk Rapids Schools and Northwestern Michigan College. She is board chair of the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation and is also involved in the Crystal Downs Country Club Board of Governors.