By Jane Klegman
As a Jewish mother having raised children in Traverse City (a community that is 96.51 percent white and 91 percent Christian), my family is no stranger to antisemitism here. I’ve faced it myself as well as my children who experienced it in our school system. As the conversation of racism in our community comes to the forefront of local and national news, I believe I’m qualified to speak about it.
And I have. I’ve spoken about it to friends, but I’ve also had the privilege and responsibility of being a guest speaker for community and church groups, as well as for history classes in our schools. I usually start by saying “Traverse City is not bigoted by hatred, it is bigoted by ignorance,” and until a few years ago, I still believed that.
I believed that if people here were exposed to other ethnic and religious groups and educated about the harm caused by their words and actions, they would understand and make different choices. But as events of the last year unfolded, I realized that I was wrong. Instead of a willingness to learn, we’ve faced anger and resistance to education. The painful truth I’ve been forced to face is that no, Traverse City is not bigoted by ignorance; it is bigoted by hatred.
Perhaps since most people in our community have never experienced what it’s like to be a minority or experienced this type of treatment themselves, it has led them to deny its existence. Even when our children are telling us about their experience, they deny that it happens and push back when people suggest that education could be the solution.
But we all know the famous Winston Churchill quote, “Those that fail to learn from history, are doomed to repeat it.”
I was saddened to see people protesting a TCAPS board meeting about teaching history. They say they are trying to protect their children from being “indoctrinated,” but what that truly means is that they are unwilling to look deeply at the experience of others. I’m stumped as to why so many white people feel that teaching about the history of oppressed people in this country will marginalize them. Teaching opens up opportunities to learn about “the other” so that we might not see them as such.
Instead of supporting education, some parents in this community are explicitly saying that they do not want their children to be taught about equality, racial sensitivity and diversity. They do not want their children to be taught about people different from themselves.
But our children are experiencing racism in our schools as a direct result of a lack of exposure to other cultures.
People fear what they don’t understand. We need proactive measures to ensure we raise children with a realistic view of the world. A world that includes the accurate history of people of all races, religions and genders. No matter how hard it might be to look at our history, we must look and we must teach the truth.
About the author: Jane Klegman served as a Traverse City Area Public Schools trustee for four years and is a parent who experienced antisemitism and bigotry.