By Teresa De Graaf
As clerks in Ottawa County, we are part of 1,603 election administrators in Michigan — the most decentralized system in the country. We provide accessible, safe and secure elections with accurate results. Michigan has strong safeguards that ensure election integrity.
Ballot proposals allow voters to vote changes into law. In 2018, voters passed Proposal 18-3, which afforded all registered voters the ability to obtain an absent voter ballot. Voters now have the option of completing their ballot from home, any time in the 40-day period prior to each election. Access to voting is easier than before.
This November, voters will see Proposal 2022-2 on the statewide ballot that, if passed, would change how our elections work. It is important to note that this proposal would change Michigan’s constitution. Changes to our constitution should be carefully considered. To be fair, many parts of this proposal already exist in election law, and other elements are beneficial to the election process.
As election administrators, we have serious concerns about two key parts of this proposal:
The first is a constitutional mandate to a period of nine days of in-person voting. This has the potential to put a financial strain on rural communities and make the security of voting systems difficult to ensure. This nine-day period seems unnecessary, given the current ease of access in receiving an absent voter ballot.
The second is a mandate for a one-time application covering access to an absent voter ballot for ALL future elections. Currently, election law requires a voter to fill out an “Application to Vote” for every election, whether they vote in person or by mail. This security feature provides an additional voter identification step in the form of a signature for each voter before their ballot is issued. Requiring a voter application for each election also helps to ensure the accuracy of the voter rolls, by verifying the accurate address of every voter and allowing the local clerk to update their records for any voters who moved.
While, in theory, a single application for ballots in all future elections sounds like a simplified process, it may hinder local clerks’ ability to maintain accurate voting records. Ballots are not forwarded by the U.S. Postal Service and, in today’s mobile society, moving voters are common and, often, they don’t update driver’s licenses or voting records for years. This change would result in ballots being mailed to invalid addresses or suspended in the postal system. We consider this problematic.
As local clerks, we put aside our political party preferences to run fair, secure and accurate elections, and our concerns are not politically motivated. Our motivation is the pure desire for voters to trust in the election process and know that we do everything in our power to make that happen. We are committed to you — the voter!
We ask that you become an educated voter. Do your homework before casting your vote.
In the event that Proposal 2022-2 passes, we, your election administrators, will work diligently to implement these changes and continue to provide safe and secure elections in your community.
About the author: Teresa De Graaf is the Port Sheldon Township Clerk. This piece is also signed by Sally Bareman, Port Sheldon Township deputy clerk; H. Carolyn Boersma, Spring Lake Township clerk; Lona Bronkema, Olive Township clerk; Sara Talsma, Olive Township deputy clerk; Kathy Buchanan, Crockery Township clerk; Della Kiser, Crockery Township deputy clerk; Candy De Haan, Jamestown Charter Township clerk; Theresa Frank, Wright Township clerk; Evelyn Coxen, Wright Township deputy clerk; Jill Gruppen, Hudsonville City clerk; Kate Kraak, Zeeland Charter Township clerk; Connie Langeland, Polkton Charter Township Clerk; Kate Kraak, Zeeland Charter Township clerk; Connie Langeland, Polkton Charter Township clerk; Robin Overway, Blendon Township clerk and Christine Saddler, Robinson Township clerk.
