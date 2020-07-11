Einstein said “In the midst of every crisis, lies great opportunity.” Since climate change was well underway before the coronavirus emerged, let us hope we can learn from this crisis how to mitigate the next one. The unprecedented losses of recent months have shown that the U.S. was not prepared for a pandemic. We are not prepared for a climate crisis either. We have seen firsthand the critical need for a unified approach to a crisis which endangers everyone. We have seen it in suffering, in exhaustion and death, in how daily life has changed beyond recognition and in fear.
A pandemic crisis plays out quickly compared to the crisis of a gradually warming climate — like the proverbial frog who jumps out if thrown into a pot of boiling water, but stays put and dies if the water is warmed gradually. The shock of a fast moving virus has caused an immediate worldwide response, while response to climate change has been difficult to muster, despite decades of scientific warning. Resilience to any crisis requires forethought and preparedness if there is to be an organized efficient response.
Humans have already changed the planet. The fire, floods and intense weather events of a warming climate are in the daily news along with their economic impact. Atmospheric CO2 from fossil fuels increased by 40 percent since the industrial revolution, which has caused the warming.
A third of the oceans’ coral has been bleached lifeless. Human population has doubled in the last 50 years while other species are going extinct at an alarming rate. Only 3 percent of today’s mammals are wild animals, 97 percent are humans and livestock. As humans and animals compete for habitat, the transmission of disease from animal to humans will lead to more frequent pandemics.
As science has made clear, we have about a decade to change our fossil fuel habits in order to slow the warming if our children are to inherit a hospitable planet. The 2015 encyclical of Pope Francis called for drastic reductions in CO2 to avoid a climate crisis. Unfortunately CO2 emissions are still rising.
The window of opportunity to fend off climate catastrophe is closing, like the window to fight the virus. The worldwide quarantine which reduced CO2 emissions showed earth’s resilience when the air cleared quickly, but it comes at too great a price. Governments must turn away from fossil fuels without shutting down the economy. Recovery from the pandemic cannot mean a return to business as usual if we hope to avoid an even more devastating crisis.
In quarantine we found new ways to cook, to work, to play and most importantly to care for each other. We can also find new ways to generate energy, to consume less and to care for those in need around us and around the world. If the pandemic serves as a wake-up call and we learn to look beyond today, and beyond ourselves we will have a better world for having suffered through it.
The pandemic offers an opportunity to pause and consider the choices before us: either act for today by resuming our fossil fueled economy and prosperity for the few, or act sustainably for the future of all.
About the author: Barbara Stamiris, of Traverse City, is a long-time environmental activist. She testified before Congress in 1983 about safety issues at the Midland, Michigan nuclear plant. If the plant opened, it would have been flooded last week. She was named Volunteer Environmentalist of the Year in 2019 by the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council.
