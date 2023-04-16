By Teresa Lutke and Carl Mormann
When we see terms involving sexual misconduct in the news, it can be easy to be confused.
For most in our community, it is nearly impossible to draw the lines between “sexual harassment,” “sexual assault” and “sexual abuse.” In fact, in most cases, Michigan law does not even use those terms, with perpetrators facing charges that could include degrees of “criminal sexual conduct” that vary, based on circumstances and age.
While we do not expect members of the community to become experts in the terminology, we encourage greater understanding of what all of those terms tend to have in common.
For example, child sexual abuse involves a perpetrator who has some sort of control. That is not necessarily an adult as it could be any authority figure with power, such as an older child. When adults are victims, it typically happens when a couple is at least acquainted.
It is important to understand that these crimes happen throughout our state and throughout our community with stunning regularity. According to the Rape Assault and Incest National Network (RAINN), Michigan has the 4th highest rate of sexual assault in the country. Every 68 seconds, someone is sexually assaulted somewhere in the United States and, every 9 minutes, that victim is a child. The National Children’s Advocacy Center reports one in 10 children will be sexually abused before the age of 18. These numbers cross all demographic and economic lines.
When considering the numbers you just read, we encourage you to keep them in the forefront of your mind as you interact with your neighbors, your coworkers, your family and your friends.
You can stay on guard for suspicious or unsettling behaviors and even put a stop to something before it actually happens.
Think also about whether the Michigan Child Protection Law may consider you a mandated reporter: This includes anyone working with children, medical professionals, anyone in the social services sector and first responders. If this is the case, it is your legal obligation to understand what to watch out for and what to report to a state agency or law enforcement. The threshold for reporting is the suspicion of abuse — even if you don’t know for sure. To put it simply, a hunch is enough.
We recommend, if there is any suspicion whatsoever, err on the side of filing the report. The State of Michigan makes that relatively easy and it allows the situation to be properly investigated.
Regardless of where in the region you live, the age of the victim of the crime and the circumstances the surround it, our two organizations, among others, help to make sure that no member of our community or family has to endure alone.
There are resources close to home that are ready and able to help — such as the Women’s Resource Center and Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center.
