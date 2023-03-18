State Rep. Neil Friske, R-Charlevoix, has joined the book-banning ranks of our nation’s Legislature by introducing House Bill 4136, which seeks to restrict access to certain books in public libraries.
Friske wants books with “sexually explicit” or “obscene” content put in a restricted section so people under the age of 18 can’t check them out. (Picture the “behind-the-curtain” room at Family Video.)
Friske claims he’s keeping “children across the state safe” with this bill because “obscenity in front of minors is traumatic and should never be permitted.”
But libraries use the Dewey Decimal System (or similar methods) to organize books based on their subject, which is why you don’t find Kama Sutra manuals mixed in with picture books. It’s hard to believe “obscenity in front of minors” is so common when browsing library shelves that legislation is required to fix it.
But let’s continue forward with this bill: A “sexually explicit” literary work is defined by MCL 722.673 (1978) as “a book, pamphlet, magazine, printed matter reproduced in any manner, or sound recording that contains an explicit and detailed verbal description or narrative account of sexual excitement, erotic fondling, sexual intercourse, or sadomasochistic abuse.” (Romance readers, take note. If Friske gets his way, your books could be banished to a restricted section if minors want to check them out.)
“Obscene” is defined by MCL 752.362 (1984) as “any material that meets all of the following criteria: (a) The average individual, applying contemporary community standards, would find the material, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest. (b) The reasonable person would find the material, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific value. © The material depicts or describes sexual conduct in a patently offensive way.” (I wonder how a diverse nation could agree on a single set of “community standards” or how an individual could determine a book lacks value for everyone else.)
In the short term, HB 4136 would have the biggest impact on teenagers reading young adult books. It’s uncommon for children’s books (ages 0-8) or middle grade books (ages 8-12) to mention anything more than kissing. But hundreds of YA books (ages 13+) include descriptions of sex.
As someone who had a career in YA publishing, I can tell you that most modern YA books with depictions of sex and sexuality help teach readers about identity, consent, boundaries, safe-sex practices and healthy relationships. By restricting these books, Friske would be depriving teens of important and empowering discussions.
But this bill isn’t really about keeping teenagers from reading sex scenes. In the long term, it’s about control. It’s about telling young people what they can and cannot read. It’s about using librarians’ limited resources — and your taxpayer dollars — to relocate these books to a restricted section and then requiring them to police that space.
Per the bill, if a library is “not in compliance,” it could be “closed to the public” until offending books are hidden.
This bill offers a slippery slope for restrictions against other books that Friske and his ilk disagree with. After all, limiting access to books that mention sex and sexuality is not a new phenomenon; those were among the first types of books that Nazis burned.
Today, Florida is giving us a real-time example of what can happen to books written by authors from LGBTQ+, BIPOC and other historically marginalized communities when book ban laws are enacted.
That slippery slope keeps sliding and, at the end of the day, any content the book banners don’t like is threatened.
For generations, we’ve trusted young people and their families to make independent decisions about what they want to read. Why change course?
Why let the government to decide what we can and cannot read?
Why limit access to books and, thus, information?
What nation has ever done that in the interest of freedom?
About the author: Jillian Manning is a local author, editor and former acquisitions editor of books for children and young adults.
