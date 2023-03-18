Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High 24F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.