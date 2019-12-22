The Associated PressBy Robert Steadman
Architect Ray Kendra’s beautiful design for the new Senior Center has been presented to both the Traverse City Commission and the Grand Traverse County Commission.
This community jewel will allow expansion of our current Senior Center (county-wide) action programs including thousands of hours given each year to educational classes; a vast number of community programs, health screenings, wellness information, fitness and exercise programs; tax and elder financial law assistance and education; a variety of recreational and social events and multiple approaches to the improvement of health for all seniors.
The inevitable truth is that many seniors face the loss of a spouse, family members or lifelong friends. Seniors over age 60 spend an average of more than 10 hours alone per day. Almost 20 percent have no personal contact for two weeks or more. They often suffer intense feelings of loneliness, depression and despondency, including thoughts of suicide. They are so thankful for personal contact they become easy targets for scams.
Many families cannot provide the needed, daily contact with parents and grandparents. The Senior Center provides a place to help heal the sense of loss of friends and family, a place to fight loneliness with new friends and activities. It empowers seniors to live independently and improve their quality of life.
The additional space needed to provide these critical services is a necessity.
Cost estimates for the building are in the range of $5 million. There are additional costs for demolition, landscaping, relocation of the tennis courts and parking improvements.
We believe the cost of this tremendous community asset should be shared by the community. A “one and done,” one-year only, countywide millage of 1 mill ($5.7 million) will pay for the new center, the additional site costs and required equipment and furnishings. We also propose 0.2 mills per year for 10 years beginning in 2021 to pay for the center’s maintenance and staffing. After 20 years of waiting, delay is not only unacceptable but will be very costly. Construction costs continue to rise each year. The millage is the fastest way to completion.
We believe the center’s county-wide programs (including Acme, Fife Lake, Kingsley and Interlochen) and its compassionate service have overwhelming community support. Voter approval of this “one and done” millage will allow occupancy in 2021 and eliminate the crippling interest costs of revenue bonds.
About the author: Robert A. Steadman, of Traverse City, is president of the Senior Center Friends. About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.