By Charlie Weaver
For those folks still pondering and arguing the fate of the FishPass Project, I would suggest try to picture the river as a whole. Think of it as its own entity — from the many springs at the top of the myriad headwater tributaries all the way to its mouth emptying into the Lake Michigan. Think of it not just as body of flowing water, but as a complete ecosystem consisting of many and various forms of life.
What would the river itself want to heal its soul from our history of desecrating it with dams, polluting industries and development along its banks? Certainly, it would want absolutely no dams interfering with its downstream course. However, to deal with the problem of invasive species, especially the Sea Lamprey, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has declared there will be some sort of structure blocking the passage of the lampreys in their quest to migrate up the river to spawn. Thus, we have a dam, the lesser of two evils. But if we can change the design of the dam so that other fish species (native ones only) can swim freely back and forth in the river, we have helped to create a return to what the Ottaway River was as it evolved in nature, before we greatly altered its character.
Think of the FishPass project as freeing the river from another restriction. Yes, it is an experiment, but when considering the fish species it can sort out, the only ones that have great similarity are the non-native salmonids — Brown Trout, Steelhead and Coho and Chinook Salmon. It is not an experiment blindly done in a laboratory but will be closely monitored by experienced engineering and biology staff during its inception and then for 10 years before actually put into operation.
Let the river become itself again.
About the author: Charlie Weaver is a retired river guide (fly fishing), operating mainly on the AuSable, Manistee and Pere Marquette rivers for more than 30 years. As a fishing guide, he became familiar with various species of fish inhabiting northern Michigan streams. Since retirement, he has been involved with the restoration of the Boardman/ Ottaway River, attending implementation team meetings as a Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council representative and other meetings concerned with the FishPass project.