About the author: Charlie Weaver is a retired river guide (fly fishing), operating mainly on the AuSable, Manistee and Pere Marquette rivers for more than 30 years. As a fishing guide, he became familiar with various species of fish inhabiting northern Michigan streams.

Since retirement, he has been involved with the restoration of the Boardman/ Ottaway River, attending implementation team meetings as a Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council representative and other meetings concerned with the FishPass project.