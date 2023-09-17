Less talk, more walk. This is our mantra for United Way of Northwest Michigan.
Merging with two other regional United Ways has us tipping the scales at nine counties, each with wildly different resources and challenges. All with one consistent need: less talk, more walk. Local food pantries can’t stock their shelves with well wishes. Likes on social media can’t clear and maintain public trails.
You, as a volunteer, are the single most important asset to our community.
This Thursday, Sept. 21, we celebrate our annual Day of Caring by inviting everyone in the community to walk the walk with us. Day of Caring is our single biggest day of volunteerism in northern Michigan. Our local nonprofits have registered their volunteer needs, and are hoping that the community responds.
AmeriCorps reported in 2021 that volunteerism dropped to just 23% of American adults, and any local nonprofit can tell you that those numbers have continued to plummet in these rapidly changing times. While the number of volunteers has dwindled, the needs from our local nonprofits have grown. The U.S. Census Bureau just released numbers that child poverty has more than doubled this year to 12.4% nationwide after hitting an all-time low last year at 5.2%.
What does this mean in your community? It means more parents needing baby pantries, food pantries, childcare and other services that our community partners provide. And with more than 75% of nonprofits reporting job vacancies, there are fewer employees to keep up with increased workloads. Even an hour or two of time spent volunteering at Day of Caring means more families in this community will have the resources they need to put food on the table and keep the heat on this winter.
Findings from the Stanford Center on Longevity show the No. 1 reason people don’t volunteer is that they weren’t asked to volunteer.
Consider this a personal invitation. We have 20 projects for Day of Caring that still need to be adopted. Register as an individual, with family and friends, or as work teams.
Volunteering not only helps your community, but it also helps you. Mayo Clinic reports that people who engage with their communities through volunteering have lower rates of depression and anxiety.
Employers-Deloitte Impact Survey indicates that companies sponsoring volunteer activities were found to offer a better working environment by 89% of working Americans. Providing your employees the chance to make a difference in their community has a positive impact on the work culture you foster!
The needs for Day of Caring range from a school supply drive for local elementary school teachers, to painting and weeding. If you are unable to volunteer on Thursday specifically, visit our online Volunteer Center, which currently has more than 80 local agencies with more than 95 volunteering opportunities, or contact your favorite nonprofit directly and schedule what works for you.
Our local nonprofits are resilient and can pivot on a dime, and they welcome anyone who volunteers to walk alongside them and lend a hand to fellow community members in need. Find a project that resonates with you at unitedwaynwmi.org/day-of-caring.
