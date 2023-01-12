By Dr. Raymond Hobbs
Currently, 1.2 million drivers in Michigan are 65 or older. By 2025, one in five drivers is expected to be 65 or older.
Older drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents than younger drivers. Higher crash death rates among this age group are primarily due to increased vulnerability to injury in a crash. Aging can affect vision, physical function and reasoning and memory.
These warning signs may indicate someone should stop driving: difficulty concentrating while driving, getting lost on familiar roads, getting into minor or near accidents, having trouble reading road signs, confusing the brake and the accelerator and showing a slow reaction time.
Older drivers with one or more warning signs should meet their primary care provider, who can assess vision, hearing and memory concerns that may affect driving.
The following conditions can affect the ability to drive safely: Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis, dementia, epilepsy, glaucoma, macular degeneration and Parkinson’s disease. Primary care providers, ophthalmologists and neurologists can offer advice on managing medical conditions or medications to drive safely.
License renewal
Michigan driver’s licenses are typically valid for four years. Most residents are required to renew their driver’s license at a Secretary of State’s office every 12 years to take a new photo.
When renewing, general health questions are asked. If there are questions about the driver’s ability to drive safely, a doctor must complete a Physician’s Statement of Examination, or a DA-4P form.
Required tests determine if the driver’s vision meets minimum standards. If corrective lenses are needed to pass the test, the driver’s license will show these lenses are required while driving. If the vision test is failed, the driver’s eye care specialist must complete a Vision Specialist’s Statement of Examination (DI-4V) form.
A favorable statement means a license may be issued. Sometimes, limitations — such as “daylight driving only” — are required, based on the vision statement and other information.
Discussing mobility
Speaking with an aging adult about their struggles on the road can be emotional. A person can listen, validate their loved one’s concerns and positively address negative emotions.
It’s more important to avoid crashes and death than to avoid unpleasant conversations. If someone has known medical problems affecting their ability to drive safely and an accident occurs, there can be legal penalties.
The AARP offers a ”We Need to Talk” online seminar that helps individuals assess their loved ones’ driving skills and provide tools to start this conversation. Participants can set their own pace.
Tools and tips
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers free mobility plan resources on its website, broken down into three sections:
- How to stay independent — Managing health to maintain mobility
- How to stay safe at home — Preventing falls
- How to stay mobile in your community — Getting around
The CDC developed this tool to help older adults plan for future mobility changes that might increase their risk for motor vehicle crashes and falls. Adult children or caregivers also can use this tool to help older parents, relatives or friends.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration provides resources online, including a self-assessment that helps a driver assess their vision, physical fitness and reaction time, and provides tips for alternative transportation.
About the author: Raymond Hobbs, M.D., is a senior medical director at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more health tips and information, visit MIBluesPerpsectives.com.
