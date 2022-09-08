Childhood obesity is a serious health issue in the United States. The percentage of obese children and teens is rising, and obesity affects kids earlier in their lives. Being overweight affects physical and emotional health and can have long-lasting effects into adulthood.
A growing problem
A recent study shows nearly 20% of ages 2-19 could be characterized as obese — about 14.7 million children — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Childhood obesity is more prevalent among certain racial groups in the U.S., including Hispanic and non-Hispanic Black. Obesity also differs by age group: 22.2% for ages 12-19, 20.7% for 6-11 and 12.7% for 2-5.
Obesity occurs earlier
A study in the journal Pediatrics shows obesity is a rising epidemic, despite public health campaigns developed to prevent issues associated with childhood weight gain. The study found childhood obesity cases are increasing in elementary-age children and occurring at younger ages than a decade ago.
Researchers also found:
- 40% of high school students were overweight before leaving elementary school
- Children born in the 2000 decade had higher rates of obesity — and were obese at younger ages — than children surveyed 10 years earlier
- The risk of becoming obese increased 15% for children in economically disadvantaged households
Healthy conversations
Parents and caregivers should talk to kids and teens about how to make healthy lifestyle choices. Children’s self-esteem can be fragile, so conversations should be framed as healthy, not harmful.
Topics to emphasize:
- Body positivity: Parents should show respect for their bodies and their children’s bodies, no matter the shape or size. When parents run down their appearance, children learn to attach self-esteem — or a lack of it — to those statements. Talk about health as more important than numbers on a scale.
- Choosing healthy foods: Explain to teens interested in sports how a healthy amount of protein and good fats can help them perform better. If young children have a favorite superhero character, frame healthy eating as a fun way to grow up to be strong.
- Talking about weight: Frame conversations about weight in age-appropriate terms.
Building a healthy environment
Here are tips for creating a healthy space for kids and teens to understand food choices:
- Allow children to choose between healthy options, giving them a sense of control.
- Model a healthy eating lifestyle.
- Children are born with the ability to stop eating when they’re full. Pressuring them to clean their plates can lead to unhealthy eating habits.
- Don’t imply that a child must “earn” food by exercising.
- Don’t use the word “diet” when speaking to children about food.
- Early childhood is an impressionable age for developing food habits that can affect adulthood.
Helping children make healthier choices can start with swapping a highly-processed snack for a healthier option. Create space in the pantry or refrigerator for healthy options. At mealtimes, offer a fruit and vegetable along with the main course, so children can try nutrient-dense foods.
The behaviors of parents, older siblings, caregivers and other family members play a part in how children view food and themselves. Empower children with the knowledge they need to make healthier choices and respond to their body’s needs.
About the author: Shanthi Appelo is a registered dietitian and health and wellness spokesperson at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.