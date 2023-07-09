By Kris Thomas
With more than 34 million Americans considered food insecure, food remains a basic need that many people continue to struggle to put on their tables. In 2022, one out of every six people in the United States had turned to hunger relief programs for support.
Meijer is committed to addressing hunger relief at the local level through its Simply Give program, which for 15 years has replenished the shelves of hundreds of local food pantries throughout the Midwest — including those of Northwest Food Coalition, an alliance of roughly 70 food pantries and meal sites in the Grand Traverse region.
Current economic conditions are placing increased pressures on low-income families, making programs like Simply Give even more important.
What does this program mean to our area food panties? It means that pantry staff and volunteers are better able to purchase healthy food to feed our food-insecure neighbors.
How does the program work? During every Simply Give campaign, each Meijer store selects and partners with a local food pantry. All donations made by Meijer and its customers at that location during the campaign are converted into Meijer gift cards that are awarded to the food pantry partner at the end of the campaign.
Those gift cards are then used by the pantry to purchase food for those visiting the pantry who need help providing nourishing food for themselves and their families. The Northwest Food Coalition is proud to have been selected to partner with our Meijer stores in Acme and Traverse City during the current Simply Give campaign, which ends Sept. 30.
How can you help give the gift of food to those in the Grand Traverse region that need our help the most? By using a Simply Give donation card located at the checkout counter at our Meijer stores in Acme or Traverse City and scanning it during checkout.
Every time you scan the card, you will become a partner by donating $10 to the campaign. Since a single card can be used more than once, tuck it away and use it every time you visit these stores during the campaign through Sept. 30. Your generous contributions will be converted into Meijer food-only gift cards and given to the Coalition at the conclusion of the campaign. The Coalition and its member pantries will use the cards to purchase nutritious food to provide for our neighbors experiencing hunger.
We thank you in advance for joining this tremendous community partnership with Meijer, its customers and the Northwest Food Coalition to help feed our those who face food insecurity in northwestern Michigan. Make the decision to “Simply Give” during shopping trips to Meijer in Acme or Traverse City during the campaign.
To learn more about the Northwest Food Coalition, please visit www.northwestmifoodcoalition.org or call 231-642-4702.
About the author: Kris Thomas is a volunteer with the Northwest Food Coalition.
