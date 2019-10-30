There has been a lot of discussion over the past few years regarding the Northport Waste Treatment facility.
Its size, sophistication and cost have been the focus of these debates. At a quick glance, this is easy to understand.
Clearly the plant was designed and financed with well-founded expectations of more users to pay for its installation and operation. And no one saw the financial crash of 2008-09 coming, which would severely curtail new construction (i.e. new customers) for several years. The plant is also more sophisticated, and therefore more costly, than state regulations required at the time, primarily due to pressure and threatened lawsuits from local environmental groups.
Today, we are faced with a treatment plant that is more expensive and with fewer customers than originally anticipated. This probably will cause a shortfall when the bonds payoff is due in 2028.
To address this shortfall the village and township are proposing a .4 mil annual millage that will be on the Nov. 5 ballot for area residents to consider.
If passed, this will cover the projected shortfall, spreading that cost over all Northport Village and Township taxpayers. The cost to the average family should be about $40 — about $3.50 a month.
So, I ask my fellow township residents, just how important is the overarching health of our Northport community to you?
I have heard a couple people say that they have their own septic system and the village system is not of their concern.
I too have a modern septic system and am a township resident.
But all of us here in this Northport community benefit from a healthy Village business community, clean water, our fine marina, library, art centers and emergency services.
And there will be times when we need to pitch in to support these operations, even if we do not directly benefit from a specific service.
No one wants to drive an additional 15-20 miles to Suttons Bay or Leland for a loaf of bread, a gallon of gas or a restaurant meal. And many of us remember when the Village business community was failing with many of its buildings empty, in part because of the need for a waste treatment plant.
So please step up and support the health of our Northport community with a Yes vote on the Metro Sewer District Millage on Nov. 5.
Our community truly needs your support.
