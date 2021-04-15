By Brad Lyman
We all crave a return to normality in our lives, but for Michigan’s K-12 students pre-COVID “normal” is not nearly good enough. Two years ago, in the Bridge Magazine(republished in the Record-Eagle Feb. 17, 2019), I described a real-world experiment in public school financing: Maryland vs Michigan. In 2002 Maryland’s legislature passed the “Bridge to Excellence in Public Schools Act” increasing funding across the state. It drove Maryland public school achievement into the Top Ten nationally. Twenty-five years after Michigan’s 1994 Proposal A, our public schools still languish with inadequate “Foundation Grants” dictated from Lansing.
Flash forward to February 2021: while the Michigan legislature held federal school relief hostage, the Maryland legislature passed “The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act.” Building on their successful 2002 action, Maryland’s legislature committed additional billions to enhance K-12 education in the 2020s. Even in the context of a pandemic, Maryland is not content to rest on its “Top Ten normal,” but is planning and funding an upgraded “normal” for their school children.
The results of Michigan’s Proposal A have been underwhelming. The shift of funding from hundreds of local communities to the state has not delivered academically. Despite former Gov. Rick Snyder’s “21st Century Education Commission Report” (2017) or the Michigan Finance Research Collaborative Report (2018), Michigan imposes its pitiful “Foundation Grant” statewide. As I wrote two years ago, “Maryland established educational goals and provided resources to attain them, Michigan imposes the austerity of the foundation grant and then settles for whatever academic achievement occurs.”
Until the political landscape in Lansing shifts from political gaming to actual governance, educational funding action must shift to the regional level. Proposal A prohibited local school districts from levying a local millage for school operating expenses. However, Intermediate School Districts (ISD) can collect a Regional Enhancement Millage (REM) and pass the revenue directly to the local school districts. The REM must be approved or renewed by the region’s voters on a periodic basis. Several Michigan ISDs have availed themselves of these additional funds: Midland, Kalamazoo, Kent and others.
The Regional Enhancement Millage is, for now, Michigan’s bridge — not just to desperately needed K-12 educational funding, but to more local control in this era of state inaction and neglect. Political pressure on Lansing to do the right thing is important, but in the interim citizens must act through their local school boards and Intermediate School Districts to avail themselves of the Regional Enhancement Millage. School boards should consult with ISDs that have benefited from REMs. They should organize to enhance their local revenues through REMs. The pandemic reminds us that children’s opportunity to learn is perishable and “Foundation Grant” funding is stealing their educational opportunity. Maryland’s 2021 “Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Act” demonstrates one statewide path to create a better, maybe even “Top Ten,” normal for Michigan. In the meantime, local communities and regions must act to support our children and educators through the Proposal A loophole called Regional Enhancement Millage.
About the author: Brad Lyman grew up in Michigan, attended Michigan schools from kindergarten through university. He taught higher education in Maryland for 39 years before retiring to Traverse City.