Since our founding in 1951, Northwestern Michigan College has worked tirelessly to fulfill our mission to “provide lifelong learning opportunities to our communities.” Today, we have the chance to support that mission by helping to fill our community’s need for nurses who have a bachelor’s degree.
Munson Medical Center requires all nurses to obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree within five years from the date of hire. There are currently as many as 160 nursing employees at Munson in need of a BSN. This number is expected to grow with the number of registered nurse (RN) positions in the region increasing by 10 percent by 2030.
In response to this need, the NMC Board of Trustees strongly supports Senate Bill 1055, which would allow a community college to offer a BSN degree. Currently community colleges are limited to offering associate degrees and four select bachelor’s degrees including a Bachelor of Science in Maritime Technology, currently offered at NMC. We urge the legislature to pass this important legislation and allow NMC to add a BSN degree to our offerings, meeting a community need.
Access to skilled nurses with BSNs is vital to maintaining quality healthcare in our region. Nurses equipped with a BSN have improved clinical outcomes, lower patient morbidity and mortality rates and higher job satisfaction and retention.
Our region needs BSN-prepared nurses, and with NMC’s support, we can train them here locally. Munson has already hired approximately 100 NMC Associate Degree in Nursing (ADN) graduates over the last three years. NMC is equipped to expand that partnership and offer a bachelor’s completion program that is accredited to the same standards as any other institution in the nation and fulfills the quality standards set by our learners and community.
Opponents of Senate Bill 1055 will point to opportunities for local nurses to obtain their BSN through four-year institutions throughout the state. However, a recent survey found that local residents are highly satisfied with the quality of education at NMC compared to most four-year colleges and universities in Michigan. NMC has a track record of delivering high-quality education at significantly more affordable tuition rates. Why should our local nurses have to travel outside our area for their continuing educational needs when we have proven we can meet those needs here?
We have been hearing for years that our local community members and healthcare partners would like NMC to offer a BSN in nursing. The global pandemic has reinforced for all of us the incredible importance of having a strong local healthcare system.
The NMC Board of Trustees is calling on the legislature to pass Senate Bill 1055 during the remaining weeks of this legislative session and allow locally elected boards to make local decisions that will benefit our community, help our learners and frontline workers and most of all, prepare a workforce to sustain our regional economy.
About the authors: The Northwestern Michigan College Board of Trustees members are Chris M. Bott, chair; Rachel A. Johnson, vice chair; Michael Estes, secretary; Jane T. McNabb, treasurer; Douglas S. Bishop; K. Ross Childs and Kennard R. Weaver.