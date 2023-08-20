By Andrea Gerring
In a Northwestern Michigan College communique dated May 27, 2015, then-president Timothy J. Nelson stated his reasons for ending the consideration for an Edustaff partnership: “It is critically important that NMC continues to have the best team of employees possible to ensure our learners continue to get an exceptional education. It’s also important for everyone to feel valued and heard as we strive toward our common goal of providing lifelong learning opportunities.”
In 2015, our local press published opinion pieces by members of the community against this move. Grant Parsons and Susan Odgers wrote articles explaining what such a decision could mean for the college going forward. Adjuncts wrote a passionate plea in the NMC White Pines Press: “Oppose NMC Outsourcing.”
But on May 4, 2023, current NMC President Nick Nissley emailed all NMC staff and faculty that the college would be entering a partnership with Edustaff — optional for current employees, but mandatory for all new hires.
“As you know, institutions of higher education have utilized the expertise of adjuncts and supplemental employees to fill unique or temporary needs. A significant constraint in offering higher compensation has been the increasing cost of pension benefits administered through the Michigan Public School Employees’ Retirement System (MPSERS).
“Payments to MPSERS require that employees contribute 3 to 11% from individual paychecks. In addition, the College is required to contribute 28% of gross wages, which totaled nearly $1.2 million in the last year. Most often, those who teach or work part-time will never realize the vested benefits of the retirement system and/or may have retirement benefits based on a low average wage.”
Can an adjunct position be considered unique or temporary when currently 209 out of 290 instructors at NMC are adjuncts?
As an adjunct at NMC for the past 13 years, I am vested and look forward to my MPSERS pension.
A further consideration regarding this decision is what this partnership means in light of NMC’s recent DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Belonging) strategy.
This July, President Nissley emailed an invite to the NMC August conference: “This year’s August Conference will focus on Belonging. During the morning session, we will hear from John U. Bacon on why belonging is important for success. We will also welcome our new employees and celebrate examples of belonging at NMC.”
Does anyone else find this theme to be more than a little ironic?
Link to president Nelson’s NMC Communique message: https://blogs.nmc.edu/?p=12601
About the author: Andrea Gerring has been an adjunct instructor at Northwestern Michigan College since 2012. She teaches the history of art and developed online courses at North Central Michigan College in Petoskey and NMC in Traverse City. She has taught the history of interior and industrial design at Kendall College of Art and Design in Grand Rapids.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.