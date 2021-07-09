The Grand Traverse County Apportionment Commission will convene July 15 and begin the process to re-draw county commission districts. Apportioning is necessary after the 2020 census to ensure equal districts so constituents have equal voting power.
State law requires the apportionment commission to set the number of county districts, between 5 and 21. There are no state or federal standards that apply to this decision. The number of districts is at the discretion of a simple majority of the five-member Apportionment Commission.
Grand Traverse County experimented with seven districts only for the last decade. Before that, from 1981 to 2011, we had nine districts. Before 1980, there were 15. There are good reasons the 2021 Grand Traverse County Apportionment Commission should return our county to at least nine districts.
Nine districts or more offer the potential for better representation of our diverse community. Our county is growing fast, but not uniformly. Since 2010, Traverse City grew 6.8 percent, Blair Township grew nearly 11 percent and Fife Lake Township grew more than 30 percent. (1)
While some areas are aging, others like Garfield Township are becoming younger. Income levels, home ownership rates, childcare needs, transportation options — these are all variables that differ substantially by township. The most pressing issues for constituents also vary accordingly. More voices on the county board would better reflect these differing perspectives.
Under the current seven districts, each board member represents parts of at least two municipalities, with several representing three or more. More districts translate into each commissioner representing a smaller area and fewer people. This gives each board member a closer connection to their full constituency making them more accessible. The result is increased accountability. Small boards may seem more efficient but they mean larger districts. Bigger districts mean more attenuated connections with voters in the district. Fewer decision-makers mean important perspectives are left out of the conversation. Fewer districts do not meaningfully conserve public resources. Two more districts add $24,000 in annual commissioner salary — about 0.06 percent of the $41.5 million budget for 2021. The potential benefits are worth this cost.
Finally, it is worth nothing that the seven-district experiment has not been a model of success. For the last decade, the county board has been unwilling to address the real issues facing our community — such as affordable housing, childcare to support working families and shoring up basic infrastructure. More accountable commissioners with broader perspectives will spark robust discussions about critical issues. This will lead to better outcomes.
The Grand Traverse County Apportionment Commission will be making a critically important decision that affects our county for the next decade and beyond.
The number of seats on the county board will have very real outcomes for the economic and social health of the county. The merits of returning to at least 9 seats are clear.
1. Census.gov Quick Facts, April 1, 2010 to July 1, 2019. Blair Township: 10.7 percent. Fife Lake: 1517 (2010) to 1978 (2019). See Wikipedia (2010) and CensusReporter.org (2019).
About the authors: Linda Koebert is a retired public school teacher and adjunct college instructor. She was active in Traverse City governance for six years and served as chair of the Planning Commission. That work made her realize the county needs to represent fairly all its citizens in order for the region to flourish.
Patricia Power is a former corporate executive and small business owner who currently volunteers with local and statewide organizations. She is interested in good governance, particularly at the local level. She lives in Garfield Township.