About the authors: Linda Koebert is a retired public school teacher and adjunct college instructor. She was active in Traverse City governance for six years and served as chair of the Planning Commission. That work made her realize the county needs to represent fairly all its citizens in order for the region to flourish.

Patricia Power is a former corporate executive and small business owner who currently volunteers with local and statewide organizations. She is interested in good governance, particularly at the local level. She lives in Garfield Township.