As Michigan is set to begin another school year, it is important to outline recent changes to our state’s laws that keep children safer and provide families with more peace of mind.
Parents depend on their kids being safe when they put them on a school bus or drop them off at a bus stop. This is paramount. Measures I have spearheaded that were signed into law this summer (Public Acts 49-52 of 2021) stiffen penalties for people who board buses without permission and allow courts to prosecute drivers who put children in danger.
An additional tool to help keep our kids safe is a stop-arm camera. These newly signed plans allow them to be installed on buses, and video or photography from them can be used as evidence for law enforcement when prosecuting vehicles that illegally pass a school bus. More than 20 other states have school bus stop-arm camera laws. In 2019 alone, Idaho, Indiana, Maine, New York, Oklahoma, Tennessee and West Virginia authorized localities or school districts to use them.
Overall, these reforms strengthen enforcement. They make it clear that if you run past a bus with its stop sign displaying, you will be seen and issued a citation. They make it clear that you must respect the bus and the individual operating it. The safety of Michigan’s children is serious, and that requires serious deterrents.
During the school year, about 25 million elementary and secondary school children ride a bus to and from school every day, according to 2019 data from the National Safety Council. The school bus system is one of the country’s biggest public transit systems.
Roughly 5,000 school bus passengers across the country were injured in 2019, on top of more than 100 total deaths related to school transportation. Additional data from the Center for Innovation in Pediatric Practice found more than 40 percent of school bus injuries are caused by vehicular accidents and 24 percent involve getting off a bus or on it. This means there is greater risk in the “danger zone” around a bus — areas in front, behind and on either side where children are moving and unable to get a clear view of what is around them.
We have worked to shore up these areas by offering more resources for schools and law enforcement when tragedy occurs.
With more emphasis on enforcement and more committed resources, people will think twice before proceeding past a bus when they should be stopped. As this process plays out across Michigan in coming years, lives will be saved.
I have been a strong and consistent advocate for improving these safety measures. I originally introduced these proposals in my first term representing the 101st House District. They received overwhelming support in the House and advanced to the governor’s desk in unanimous fashion through the Senate. I am excited to see them put into action, and I will continue efforts to keep our children safe through my role as a state representative.
About the author: Rep. Jack O’Malley, of Lake Ann, is in his second term in the Michigan House serving residents in the 101st District, which includes Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee and Mason counties.