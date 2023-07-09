As a lawmaker, I use my personal experiences and knowledge of my region to help guide me. I grew up in a working-class household with parents who worked hard but struggled to pay medical bills and keep our family afloat. I worked as a classroom support employee in Traverse City Area Public Schools to help put myself through college.
When it came time to advocate for Benzie, Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties in the 2023-24 state budget, I knew one of the most important things I could ask for was equity for rural school districts’ transportation costs.
Many of our friends down south don’t realize what a substantial burden it is on northern Michigan schools and rural districts statewide to bus kids to and from school. The buses in Benzie Central Schools could drive from here to San Francisco with the amount of miles they cover in a single school day. TCAPS buses make 3,000 stops and travel 7,000 miles in that same school day.
For decades, school funding from Lansing didn’t take this into account. The additional wear and tear and significantly higher fuel costs, compared to many downstate districts, forced our rural school districts to carve into their budgets (sometimes more than 10%) just to cover those higher – significantly higher – transportation expenses. That meant less funding for the classroom, for music, art, mental health supports and other crucial aspects of a well-rounded education. Before our students even set foot in school, they were at a disadvantage as far as available resources. This has had real consequences for generations of kids.
Those consequences hit very close to home. I grew up in Kalkaska County and, when I was in high school, the school district literally ran out of money and was forced to end the school year several months early. As a cost-saving measure to reopen classrooms, busing was axed, leaving parents to drive students to school across a more than 400-square-mile district.
I knew, coming to Lansing, we needed real action to address this longstanding inequity in funding.
That’s why one of the first bills I introduced proposed dedicated funding to geographically broad school districts, as measured by pupils per square mile. This has been an issue in our communities for decades, and I couldn’t wait for the bill to go all the way through the legislative process.
I am extremely proud to say that, as a result of my advocacy, and that of our school districts, the education budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year will create a new School Transportation Fund and dedicate $125 million to helping schools transport their students. School districts will receive funding based on the median transportation cost per bus rider or the actual transportation cost per student, whichever is less.
This long-overdue change will put rural districts across the state, including here in Northwest Michigan, on a more equal playing field. More money in our districts’ budgets can go toward classroom supplies and hiring support staff, such as mental health counselors, and more.
An investment in our students is an investment in our future. I am grateful to our Democratic majority and leadership for listening to the voices of northern Michigan and including this transportation equity measure in the budget. I am grateful to lawmakers across the state who gave it bipartisan support.
As I said in my floor speech just before we passed the budget: “When we invest in all schoolchildren, no matter their ZIP code, we all win!”
