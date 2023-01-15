The Air National Guard is requesting an expansion of 1,633 nautical square miles to the existing 11,042-square-mile airspace where military pilots train.
It would establish permanent airspace east of I-75 and Grayling for jets to use between 500 and 17,999 feet.
The Au Sable River Property Owners Association is strongly opposed to this proposed expansion because of the negative impact it would have on human health, the environmental health of the Au Sable River ecosystem, the enjoyment and stewardship of this ecosystem by property owners, the recreational tourism economy and real estate values.
If this proposal is approved, jets could drop to 300 feet over parts of Lake Huron and occasionally travel between Grayling and Alpena. EA-18G Growlers, known as the loudest jets in the world, will be used for electromagnetic warfare training on newly acquired public land if the Camp Grayling expansion is approved.
Intense military activities at Camp Grayling have increased so that all summer and parts of winter, bombs and low-flying jets rattle our houses, causing objects to fall off shelves, drywall nails to pop out and pets to shiver. Citizens, when outdoors, are often taken aback by low-flying aircraft, which will worsen with the plan to lower flight paths to 500 feet. Additionally, the number of sorties is to increase 10 times.
Growlers flying at lower altitudes will amplify noise pollution. The negative impact on the livability and enjoyment of Pure Michigan resources is clear. The risks to human health include crash risks, higher rates of hypertension, heart attacks, attention deficiencies in children and exposure to radiation. Citizens don’t need this.
The headwaters of the Au Sable where activities will occur are fragile, making these an integral Pure Michigan resource. Intense military activities have introduced perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) into rivers, groundwater and lakes, making some resources unusable, with the full impact of this pollution unknown and not dealt with as aggressively by the National Guard as it warrants. Consider also the possible pollution of groundwater at the bomb and artillery impact sites. This has never been addressed.
The lack of measurements and understanding means the total impact on the current environment and environmental legacy of military activities in these watersheds is unknown.
If the air space expansion is approved, we can expect increased chaff and flare releases, offering a rain of pollution on the headwaters of the most famous trout streams in the Midwest; noise pollution affecting breeding and including stress and electromagnetic radiation interfering with bird migratory patterns. The ecosystem doesn’t need this.
No other state has sacrificed more public land in support of the National Guard than Michigan. The communities, county, state have demonstrated patriotism and support to Camp Grayling for over 100 years, yet we’re shocked by the lack of regard by the military, state and federal elected officials and their appointees for the welfare of northern Michigan residents, Michigan’s environment and its ecosystems. This is inexcusable and appalling.
Michigan doesn’t need more military activities, whether land or air.
Do we need to train our military? Yes.
Do we need to use additional Pure Michigan natural resources to do it on public land? No.
