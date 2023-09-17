While the scandal involving sexual harassment allegations against Michigan State University’s football coach Mel Tucker made headlines and caused debate, there are aspects worth keeping in mind here in northern Michigan.
This case illustrates what we see in the community on a weekly basis and know exists even more frequently than that — cases of sexual misconduct that will never receive public attention, but are worthy of our understanding.
Once again, we see that age-old power dynamics permeate harassment and abuse cases — before, during and after claims legal rights may be pursued. At the top of the pyramid, in the workplace, school, home or otherwise, is a person of influence, hence entitlement, who has the power and right to control career advancement, personal and financial security and, often, personal safety. This often is the foundation for sexual violence and misconduct in the workplace and personal relationships.
After violence occurs, this power dynamic affects a survivor’s decision as to whether – and when – to report the misconduct.
Based on decades of experience representing victims of sexual abuse and misconduct, it is easy to see why the alleged victim, Brenda Tracy, waited eight months before filing a formal complaint with MSU. It is the same reason why many survivors wait or never report because there are numerous actual and perceived risks — not to mention biases — of making valid allegations against sexual predators.
According to news reports citing factual findings from MSU’s outside investigation, any such concerns Ms. Tracy possessed were well-founded: Her valuable seminars educating MSU athletes and staff on how to be the solution for ending sexual violence were abruptly terminated, likely impacting her financially and professionally, then and now.
Conversely, before the matter became public, MSU decided that the allegations would not have any adverse impact on Mr. Tucker: He retained his stature as coach and salary, and the allegations of misconduct — against an individual employed and entrusted with leading young men in words and deeds — were kept secret. He determined that Ms. Tracy’s invaluable work educating students and staff at MSU would not continue.
Without public scrutiny, odds are that the hearings scheduled for this fall — during a bye week to accommodate Mr. Tucker — would not have resulted in true justice for Ms. Tracy. And this should give everyone hope: The public’s rapidly changing opinions about survivors and reports of sexual violence are impacting entities like MSU and our system of justice.
Survivors should report because they will be believed.
The power wielded by perpetrators can be overcome and justice can be obtained.
Fortunately, survivors also have numerous resources in our area to help overcome hurdles and fears, including trained advocates at the Women’s Resource Center supported by a 24-hour helpline at (231) 347-0082 or (800) 275-1995.
