By Jane Klegman
The 2020 school year was anything but normal. As Covid-19 cases increased, in-person learning stopped.
TCAPS, and schools across the nation, went to remote learning. We jumped into a new field for most — parents and teachers alike. We did it without panic and with incredible support from our staff. Was it perfect? No, how could it be? We had to design a new system in a very short time frame. But our teachers, principals, superintendent, executive team and support staff all worked together to provide at-home learning for our students.
Handing out hundreds of Chromebooks, learning packets and hot spots. Many worked all summer, and many volunteered additional time. I have continually been impressed with the TCAPS family, and never more than in the last seven months.
Now it is time to return to school. This process is not a simple one. We have numerous mandates from the state. And, they are changing continuously, as circumstances and information change. Unfortunately, this already difficult work is made harder by false statements spread on social media. Misinformation causes parents to have more fear and anxiety at a time when they need factual information the most. With that in mind, I would like to clear up some inaccuracies that are circulating online.
The TCAPS Board of Education has never discussed closing school for the entire 2020/21 school year. Board meeting videos, agendas and minutes are publicly posted and available to view. What has been discussed is the district’s Safe Start Plan, with a vote to start school virtually for two weeks and then go to face-to-face learning on Sept. 21.
Furthermore, I have not said I plan to vote to remain virtual for the entire school year at the Sept 14 board meeting. What I have requested, as mandated by the state, is a discussion/motion item on the agenda to discuss our school year plans. The motion would be to discuss the option of staying virtual until Nov. 6, the end of the first marking period. That is the process boards use to facilitate discussion and will allow us to hear and talk about options. To be clear, I have not asked any board trustees how they would vote on any motion. Nor have I led a charge to secure a particular outcome from the Sept. 14 meeting.
Instead, I sought to ensure we had a place on the agenda for further dialogue at the Sept. 14 meeting, as the Board committed to doing when it approved the district’s Safe Start plan on Aug. 10. We will be able to receive factual information and make educated decisions, as is our charge. That is how a board should work. That is how I work.
Any decisions I have made in the past, and will be making in the future, have been and will be based on facts. There is no perfect answer to educating our children this school year. For my part, I remain committed to continuing doing what’s best for our TCAPS family. Spreading misinformation on Facebook, however, only hurts our community.
About the author: Jane Klegman has served on the TCAPS Board for four years. She is passionate about the community and has volunteered with Traverse City Film Festival, Inland Seas,Temple Beth El, TCAPS STEP as well as other nonprofits. She moved to Traverse City in 1998. She is married to Dr. Steven Klegman and they have two daughters who graduated from Traverse City Central High School.
