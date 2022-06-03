Close to 40 million Americans knowingly suffer from migraines, one of the most common illnesses in the world. Many migraines aren’t diagnosed or properly treated. Other common types:
- Cluster headaches: The most severe headache. The most common symptom is intense pain concentrated behind or near the eye. These headaches happen in groups, with continuous pain lasting up to three hours and clusters last weeks or months.
- Sinus headaches: These result when sinuses are inflamed and possibly infected. Symptoms include runny nose, possible fever and constant pain in the cheekbones, forehead or nose.
- Tension headaches: They cause mild to moderate pain and have no other notable symptoms.
Migraine symptoms and phases
Migraines are an intense headache that can cause severe throbbing pain or a pulsing sensation, usually to one side of the head. The primary difference between a standard headache and a migraine is the debilitating symptoms that often accompany migraines, such as extreme sensitivity to light and sound, fatigue, nausea, visual disturbances known as auras and vomiting.
Migraine symptoms can evolve over hours or days. Factors like family history, allergies, gender and hormonal shifts can cause varying degrees of migraine intensity.
Migraine episodes move through chronological phases:
- Prodromal phase: This occurs before the migraine hits, and features symptoms like mood swings, thirst and hunger, drowsiness and a frequent need to urinate.
- Aura phase: Auras surface before the migraine or align with the migraine’s arrival. Auras can affect vision, touch or speech, though not everyone with migraines experiences auras.
- “Attack” phase: When the migraine comes, so does the pain. The “attack” portion can last a couple hours to multiple days. Symptoms like sensitivity to light, nausea and vomiting can occur. Rest quietly during this phase, as normal activities can become challenging with an active migraine.
- Postdrome phase: After pain subsides, people may feel tired, sluggish and confused. Though the recovery starts during this “hangover” phase, it could take several days to feel normal.
Managing migraines and headaches at home
Over-the-counter medications — such as acetaminophen, naproxen or ibuprofen — can dull headache and migraine symptoms. Don’t wait until the headache is extremely painful before taking medication, as it’s more effective when taken shortly after symptoms begin. Other measures to dull the pain include cooling the head with an ice pack or frozen gel pack, drinking liquids to avoid dehydration and resting in a dark, quiet room. Preventive measures include exercising to prevent future episodes and incorporating more magnesium and vitamin B2 into one’s diet.
When to see a doctor
Since some severe migraine symptoms occur in serious conditions like seizures, meningitis or strokes, seek immediate medical attention if these symptoms surface:
- Agonizing headache not felt before
- Blurry vision or double vision
- Difficulty speaking or slurred speech
- Dropping eyelid
- Headaches that surface after a head injury
- Inability to stand or sudden loss of balance
- Numbness or weakness in the face or extremities, in one or both arms or on one side of the face
- Sudden or severe vomiting
- Tremors or clumsiness
Individuals with a headache history who experience new symptoms or symptoms that have never been evaluated by a doctor should seek immediate medical attention.
About the author: Dr. James D. Grant is a chief medical officer with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more health tips and information, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.
