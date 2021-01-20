By Jason Allen
Despite the challenges of COVID-19, USDA Rural Development had a phenomenal year in Michigan during 2020. We invested more than $1.1 billion in rural cities, townships and villages. Perhaps more striking is the focus of those investment dollars in durable, long-term infrastructure projects. As someone who has worked to remedy shortfalls in rural telecommunications, this was one area where 2020 brought a pleasant surprise.
For example, Allband Multimedia LLC received a $3.5 million grant to deploy a fixed wireless network connecting 3,678 people, 64 farms, 54 businesses, four educational facilities and a post office to high-speed broadband internet in Alpena, Alcona and Iosco counties.
We also work with Traverse City Light and Power to provide $18 million in funding to spread high-speed fiber to all customers in its service area. Great Lakes Energy Cooperative received a $188 million loan to build and improve 388 miles of distribution line and connect 4,166 customers.
USDA helped finance end-user projects as well. Ferris State University received a $669,216 grant to create a system that establishes virtual reality equipped classrooms in 17 rural high schools and three career and technical education centers located in Benzie, Isabella, Kent, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Missaukee, Montcalm, Oceana, Osceola and Wexford counties.
The investments didn’t end there. Michigan received more than $138 million for 65 projects to expand access to safe drinking water and improve wastewater management systems as well as $25 million for 129 investments for emergency vehicles, municipal buildings, road upgrades and other improvements.
These projects varied widely, from a few thousand dollars for life-saving police protective vests for the Village of Nashville to more than $9.3 million for the Lake Mitchell Sewer Authority to finance comprehensive upgrades to their sewer system. Like many of our investments, not only the local community benefits but those literally downstream — in this case, the City of Cadillac — do as well. Closer to our area, the Village of Honor in Benzie County received a $942,000 loan to upgrade their sewer system.
Besides working with utilities and local communities, USDA worked directly with individuals and businesses to build rural prosperity. More than 6,000 families purchased homes in rural Michigan thanks to USDA direct loans or loan guarantees through a participating lender including 228 in Antrim, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Leelanau and Kalkaska counties. This added almost $800 million to the state economy.
Additionally, 127 rural businesses used our programs to finance renewable energy, improve energy efficiency or allow business development and expansion, with a total investment of more than $36 million. Traverse City Light and Power became the first municipal power company in the nation to participate in an energy saving program, providing $1.8 million in local upgrades.
These investments make Michigan families safer, provide cleaner water, protect the environment and improve the quality of life for rural communities. USDA understands that when rural America prospers, we all do better.
With offices across the state, we can assist local governments, business and individuals. To learn more about how we can help, visit www.rd.usda.gov/mi.
About the author: Jason Allen is the state director for the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development in Michigan.