The first half of 2020 visited unprecedented misfortune upon the state and nation. Tens of thousands of Michiganders fell sick from COVID-19, and thousands died. The threat of the virus remains with us; we will deal with it for the foreseeable future.
To pile catastrophe on top of tragedy, the state has seen the worst unemployment numbers since the Great Recession.
However, unlike the suffering we experienced as a direct result of the coronavirus, our unemployment misfortune is a consequence of our response to the virus and poor decisions by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Unemployment numbers are worse than they should be.
The governor chose a one-size-fits-all response to the pandemic that has wreaked havoc on Michigan’s economy and, as a result, has meant great losses for job creators, livelihoods and families.
For weeks, Republicans in the Legislature called on the governor to take a more reasonable approach to the crisis, considering regional differences so areas of the state with little presence of the virus could slowly and safely reopen. Instead, the governor stubbornly refused to work with the Legislature. She entrenched herself in her autonomous approach to leadership, scorning input from the Legislature, a co-equal branch of state government. Eventually the governor decided she could begin reopening the state, but too late as unemployment numbers soared beyond reason.
Now, nearly a staggering 1.5 million people are out of work in Michigan as a result of the governor’s irresponsible approach to this crisis.
The unprecedented unemployment numbers have created an avalanche of traffic online and by phone to Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA). This has caused extreme delays for residents filing their claims and receiving payments. As of July 6, more than 58,000 residents still hadn’t received a payment for various reasons. 55,000 residents still wait for their benefits to resume after their accounts were frozen following the UIA’s initial response to potential imposter fraud.
While the administration has taken some steps to improve the problems at the Unemployment Insurance Agency, struggles remain. There are too few employees at the agency to handle the increasing number of claims being filed or calls about problems with existing claims.
The Legislature recently finalized a state budget supplemental that will provide $29 million in federal CARES Act funding to hire additional temporary workers to handle unemployment claims.
I’m hopeful this additional funding will help alleviate some of the problems. But clearly, other changes need to be made. This issue needs to be addressed so we can ensure the system is meeting the needs of every unemployed Michigander.
The calls and emails my colleagues and I received regarding the unemployment debacle indicate Michigan residents are suffering.
