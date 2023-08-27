By Jeff Lobdell
Michiganders love all 18,300 of our restaurants. From the burger joint to the fine dining establishment and every food in between, our state benefits from delicious eatery choices.
Because of the pandemic, Michigan lost about 3,000 restaurants and 300,000 restaurant jobs. The industry fought back, but employment remains 25,000 positions below early 2020 levels. Restaurant operators — 9 in 10 of which are small businesses — face ongoing challenges, from supply chain disruption to inflation.
However, Michigan’s restaurants today are paying better than ever, and our people and operations are more resilient than we imagined. We were driven to adapt. Last year, the restaurant and foodservice industry supported 401,300 jobs in Michigan — 9% of our state’s total employment.
We need policies that support our success. Michigan restaurant operators, and members of the National Restaurant Association, met in Washington, D.C. in June as part of the annual Public Affairs Conference, Restaurants Act. The event had more than 600 attendees with delegations from 40 states. Operators held nearly 200 meetings with members of Congress on both sides of the aisle to explain the steps they can take — and the harmful plans they can reject — to help restaurants thrive.
Amid a national workforce shortage, where 79% of restaurant operators report job openings that are tough to fill, we must consider the future of our workforce.
The food service industry is the nation’s second-largest and most diverse private-sector employer and is expected to expand jobs by 14%, adding 1.8 million positions within a decade, while the U.S. workforce will increase by 10%.
The talent gap is widening. Restaurant operators must hire 500,000 people this year. Congress can pass the Essential Workers for Economic Advancement Act to expand the available workforce for jobs that don’t require a college degree.
This non-immigrant temporary worker program would help restaurants fill job vacancies while providing employees with a career path.
Congress can also act to stem skyrocketing credit card swipe fees. Processing credit card transactions is one of the highest operating expenses for Michigan restaurants, behind food and labor.
Restaurant operators compete for every dollar they earn, but two companies control 80% of the credit card processing market. This lack of competition is why swipe fees more than doubled over the past decade and shot up nearly 20% in the last year, costing U.S. businesses more than $160 billion in 2022 and increasing prices for consumers.
Fortunately, Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate introduced legislation to drive down the swipe fees small businesses pay on every credit card transaction. The Credit Card Competition Act would require the nation’s largest banks to enable at least two competing networks on every credit card.
This legislation would decrease swipe fees, improve security and service and save U.S. businesses and consumers approximately $15 billion annually.
The industry is also focused on protecting the earning potential of our talented, diverse workforce and combating efforts to undermine tipping. The tipping system delivers median wages of $27 per hour industry-wide, with some workers taking home $41.50 or more per hour. Eliminating tip credit would force a transition to an hourly wage structure — which wouldn’t be a pay raise for workers and could be a pay cut for many. Whenever changes to the tip credit are proposed at the local, state or federal level, tipped workers oppose this threat to their livelihoods. Restaurant leaders supported them on this issue when speaking to Congress.
Restaurants are economic drivers and cultural anchors in every community. We need Congress to make it easier to hire employees and keep business costs low. Our commitment to securing positive change for our workers, small businesses and customers will continue.
We’re inviting everyone who cares about restaurants to the table.
About the author: Jeff Lobdell is founder and president of Restaurant Partners Management in Grand Rapids.
