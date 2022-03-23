Michigan is at the center of the greatest expanse of fresh water on the planet. We’ve heard it a million times, but we must never become numb to the responsibility that comes with that fact.
This month, our state leaders are offered the opportunity to exercise the responsibility they have to protect our precious Great Lakes ecosystem as they begin deciding two critical climate change–related issues playing out in the Mitten.
But first, for context: the Great Lakes region has already warmed 30% more than the other regions of the Lower 48. We’re being hit harder and hit sooner. Our leaders must act with the bold urgency this situation demands.
One decision will approve or deny an oil tunnel for the massive Line 5 pipeline, which has the potential to generate billions of tons of atmospheric carbon during its proposed 99-year lifespan. The other decision will strive to do the opposite with carbon, creating a roadmap to reach a net zero carbon economy for Michigan by 2050, through the MI Healthy Climate Plan. A net zero carbon economy means the state’s carbon emissions would be reduced so far that any remaining emissions would be taken up by our forests, fields and waters — ultimately not adding carbon to the atmosphere.
Regarding Line 5, on March 11 the Michigan Public Service Commission received final briefs in the case, which marks the beginning of the decision-making phase for the approval or denial of the tunnel. The case is already historic in Michigan law because, thanks to the intervenors Environmental Law and Policy Center and Michigan Climate Action Network, climate impacts will be allowed to be considered for the first time in a state hearing such as this under the authority of the Michigan Environmental Protection Act. The intervenors presented testimony from internationally renowned scientists and economists proving the potential for the oil tunnel’s climate harm and showing that alternatives exist. The oil tunnel should be denied based on MEPA’s provisions.
Regarding the MI Healthy Climate Plan, on March 14, the state closed the comment period on the plan and will now begin setting goals and policy to reach net zero. Recent rapid advances in renewable energy show we can get to net zero if we push hard and trust human ingenuity and technology innovation boosted with investment and cultural support — but not while simultaneously building massive oil infrastructure and embracing the fossil fuel future whole hog.
A striking irony is presented by the juxtaposition of these two decisions and the choices they present. Yes, this is a Michigan “fork in the road” climate moment. It’s a moment made all the more poignant by the dark predictions of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s report released just a couple of weeks ago, in which researchers found that global warming is advancing even faster and with more harm than predicted.
Both of these decisions will play out over several months. Stay tuned and let state officials know Michigan’s ecosystem, our children, and all the children to come require and deserve ambitious carbon reduction policies.
About the author: Ashley Soltysiak is the climate and environment program director at the Groundwork Center for Resilient Communities. She has conducted wildlife research in Africa, Australia and the United States; has a master’s degree in public administration with a focus on environmental policy from Cornell University and previously served as chapter director for the Utah Sierra Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.