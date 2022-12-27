Michigan’s harsh winters can bring more than heavy snow and brutal road conditions. For residents in aging households, pesky home repairs and noticeable energy inefficiencies are especially bothersome in the cold months.
Recognizing the residents in need of energy efficient home upgrades, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) this year announced the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program.
Local organizations like Habitat for Humanity Michigan, TrueNorth Community Services or Western Upper Peninsula Planning Development Region, which have received funding, are paired with eligible applicants through the MI-HOPE portal based on ZIP code. These agencies then work with residents to facilitate home repairs and upgrades to make their homes more energy efficient, safe and comfortable.
While necessary upgrades will be assessed for individual households, examples of eligible home repairs through MI-HOPE include insulation, modification or replacement of heating/cooling systems, water heaters, windows and much more.
MI-HOPE funding has been allocated to a total of 26 organizations representing more than 1,000 ZIP codes across Michigan, underscoring the vastness of the program and commitment to accessible home repairs and upgrades from shore to shore. The first MI-HOPE funding round will distribute up to $10 million of the total allocated $28.5 million. Additional funding will be made available in spring 2023.
The goal of MI-HOPE is to help local governments and nonprofit organizations improve housing, reduce energy costs and scale back their community’s carbon footprint. With colder weather settling in, this program is intended to help ensure houses are ready to keep residents safe and warm.
Visit Michigan.gov/MI-HOPE for more information and to apply.
