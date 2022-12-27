Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Highest gusts up to 30 kts from the south and highest waves around 9 feet. * WHERE...Grand Traverse Bay south of a line Grand Traverse Light to Norwood MI, Seul Choix Point to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge and Norwood MI to 5NM West of Mackinac Bridge including Little Traverse Bay. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&