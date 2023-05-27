About the author: Judy Lemcool Goodrich is a native of Traverse City and a Northwestern Michigan College graduate. She previously published in the Record-Eagle, Folk Harp Journal and Guideposts. She is a registered nurse and Certified Music Practitioner in piano and harp, playing in hospital and hospice settings and most recently in a tiki band with her harp. Her sons, their wives and nine grandchildren give her many ideas about topics with family as the main theme. Goodrich writes from Bellaire and Englewood, Florida.