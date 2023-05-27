Memorial Day weekend brings many different thoughts to mind: picnics, flags waving around town, parades, water activities, family gatherings at the lake and the start of summer.
Our family Memorial Day tradition has been to gather at Oakwood Cemetery to place flowers on each family member’s grave who had passed on. This started with Grandma Emma and then my Aunt Chris, Aunt Clara, Uncle Carl and my dad continued it to honor their parents. Children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews have joined over the years.
Each generation is committed to carrying on this holiday tradition. Looking through old photos reminded me of the importance of family connections as many pictures showed us around the gravesite of a relative.
My Aunt Wilma Lemcool remembers her first cemetery visit as a young bride in 1951. She has helped purchase the flowers and visited the cemetery for the last 71 years. We love that she makes it a part of her Memorial Day weekend, and that it has grown into a multi-generational tribute today. To make it easier to find each gravesite, my cousin Mary and her husband Brian Bush created a map marking each family member’s site.
In the past, my Uncle Carl and Aunt Wilma spearheaded the gathering by announcing in mid-May that they had secured the geraniums, petunias, marigolds, vinca vines and spikes for the cemetery flowers for all the plots that were visited by a gathering of six to 15 people each year. Aunt Wilma and my mom and dad would select a date and time for a Thursday or Friday afternoon. Now, my Aunt Wilma and her daughter Mary make the plans and we join in. Those who are available show up to plant the flowers and others follow for the meal and family gathering.
Our Memorial Day family tradition has grown substantially and, in 2022, we found our group too large to comfortably enjoy a meal at a restaurant after the cemetery visit.
Instead, we gathered at my brother Herb’s new condo to share pizza where we visited and played games after dinner.
Memorial Day is about sharing family stories too. Last year we met at 2 p.m. at Anthony Younglas’s gravesite. While he was alive, my Uncle Carl would share the story of a time in the early 1920s when my grandmother had three little children, no extra money and washed all the family’s clothes with a washboard.
Her brother, my great Uncle Tone, gave my Grandma Emma money to purchase a washer. She bought a four-sided wash tub with a wringer to pass the clothes through. After he died in 1927, Grandma Emma placed a flower on his gravesite. Because of her fond memories and gratitude for his kindness over the years, he earned a special place in our memories.
A few years back, my brother Herb Lemcool, Jr. was sharing this story at the local Elks Lodge and a woman related to Uncle Tone overheard. When Herb told her about us and the Memorial Day tradition, she looked at him with astonishment and said, “That’s my dad. We always wondered why there was a geranium there when we visited his grave!”
After Uncle Tone’s stop, we pile into our cars and drive to my grandparents’ site: Emma and Bert Lemcool. The younger ones get on their knees and clean all the weeds around the marker, then wash the big urn with a bucket of water from a nearby spicket, and then refill the planter with flowers.
Then it’s on to my parents’ and brother’s site — Herbert, Josephine and Kenneth Lemcool. I can still remember my parents purchasing the four plots with my brother’s illness and subsequent death in 1960 making a new reality for when planning a funeral and purchasing a burial plot took over our lives.
Also, my dad was a Navy veteran and a flag to honor his military commitment in World War II is always in place.
Just down the two-track dirt road, a new section has been added for our visit to my Uncle Carl and my cousin Mike Lemcool’s gravesite.
As the flowers are placed at each site, my niece, Cindy Lemcool, places a penny on each marker. She says it’s to show she was there and one of her earliest memories of doing the same thing with her Granny. It’s a part of her Memorial Day tradition.
Mary and Brian place a Christmas winter wreath on a tripod on her dad and brother’s graves each December and remove it before the end of March. Brian also visits another cemetery in the area to place one on his dad’s grave. It’s a part of their new tradition since the passing of her dad and Brian’s dad.
Each year the same routine and yet it always feels different. To honor the dead and remember their place in our family history; to reminisce and share the stories and the memories created for those who never met them and to carry on traditions started many years ago with the generosity of a washing machine.
About the author: Judy Lemcool Goodrich is a native of Traverse City and a Northwestern Michigan College graduate. She previously published in the Record-Eagle, Folk Harp Journal and Guideposts. She is a registered nurse and Certified Music Practitioner in piano and harp, playing in hospital and hospice settings and most recently in a tiki band with her harp. Her sons, their wives and nine grandchildren give her many ideas about topics with family as the main theme. Goodrich writes from Bellaire and Englewood, Florida.
