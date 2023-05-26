The neat thing about movie roles starring method actors is we know their motivations and reasons for dramatic transformations to play a character. They are acting to extremes to portray or dramatize a role.
A troubling trend today is when hosts of network opinion programs offer the public a persona of truth, but they turn out to be method actors, as their motivations are obscured.
The recent Dominion Voting Systems and Fox Network settlement is a case of method acting disguised as journalism. To recap, several Fox Hosts repeated on-air established lies about the election and voter fraud in 2020, even though they knew the information was inaccurate.
Behind the scenes, Fox hosts said the information was false, and they acknowledged that the very guests booked on their programs were telling lies.
The stark difference between Fox and other networks is that, through the discovery process for trial, we learned with certainty that some of the network hosts are method actors.
Because the case came so close to trial, depositions quoted in court documents show that several Fox hosts were method acting, despite what was said off-camera. We learned that Fox felt obligated out of self-interest to protect ratings among its audience who didn't want to believe that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump.
I worked on the ABC News Show This Week with David Brinkley early in my career. At that time, a staff of people worked four or five days to research, report and write about This Week's topic for a one-hour show. There was a roundtable meeting with Brinkley himself before every Sunday show aired, where he challenged his roundtable guests on their reporting.
Can we still believe the people we watch or read? Are we conditioned to think that people in roles of authority are trustworthy and mean what they say? In this unique example, the Dominion v Fox case lifted the curtain of perception for that network, behind which were just well-paid method actors making money for themselves and their network.
How can we become better news consumers? Sample other networks or continue reading your local and national newspapers. By contrast, learn to draw your lines of distinction between a dishonest network and the rest of the news environment where people essentially have points of views expressing what they observe.
Learn to watch, listen, and read with more objectivity. Pausing to think about someone's motivations for taking a position is also very healthy in reinforcing a sense of detachment.
News objectivity separates us from other nations and societies where people have no alternative but to entirely accept whatever they are told. I lived in China in the early 2000s during which time the Chinese government made an enormous effort to woo foreign investors by creating a veneer of economic freedom. But, right below the surface, remained an authoritarian government that told its citizens – through almost every aspect of life – what to believe.
In the United States, we all have the luxury of being able to exercise objectivity. Now that we have an example that method actors may pose as journalists, we shouldn't allow ourselves to be fooled. Accepting this point might help us better use various forms of media to become more informed citizens.
Seeking more diverse opinions, listening to other reputable news sources, and thinking about what's substantiated fact and what's opinion are ways to screen information so we can trust who we're listening to and believe what we hear from multiple sources.
