It’s time for open enrollment with Medicare, the federal government’s health insurance program for older citizens.
Medicare open enrollment, which runs through Dec. 7, is an opportunity for people who have recently become eligible for Medicare to choose a plan or for current enrollees who would like to make changes to their existing plan.
The coverage that’s chosen during open enrollment will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
Signing up for Medicare for the first time can be a daunting process. Medicare’s alphabet soup of plans and options can make it difficult to understand the choices that are best for the enrollee. The good news is that help is available for those who need assistance navigating the open enrollment process.
Whether a first-time Medicare enrollee, an existing enrollee looking to make changes in a healthcare plan, or a caregiver helping an older citizen, the Michigan Medicare and Medicaid Assistance Program (MMAP) offers free and confidential assistance that’s just a phone call away.
MMAP’s network of more than 700 certified counselors is available across the state, including Northern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. Their assistance is always free of charge. MMAP is a public service funded by the state and federal governments so it is not affiliated with any insurance provider.
Enrollees won’t be subjected to high-pressure sales tactics – just good advice from a trained professional.
MMAP also can help enrollees to avoid Medicare scams, which are becoming increasingly common. We’ve all seen the television commercials promising to unlock secret Medicare benefits if you “call right now.” Some enrollees also may receive phone calls from people claiming to represent Medicare and asking for personal information so they can find the best plan in that area.
It’s always a good idea to report suspected Medicare fraud to MMAP. Last year, MMAP assisted more than 60,000 individuals and saved many Michiganders from being victimized by Medicare scams or deceptive sales tactics.
MMAP provides certified, trained counselors to sort out fact from the fiction and help with good choices that deliver the right Medicare benefits for every enrollee.
Call a MMAP counselor at 1-800-803-7174 or visit their website at mmapinc.org.
