A few years ago, Norm Veliquette walked the fields and trails of the beautiful Milton Township, Maplehurst Natural Area. He was lamenting the invasion of “weed species” of trees and bushes propagating after two harvests of the prized virgin pines, maples, beech and oak from the woodlands and 150 years of farming and recreation on the balance of the property.
Then he saw a nursery of native, naturally seeded red oak volunteers, sprouted from the acorns of several magnificent mother trees.
“That’s what should be growing here,” he thought. “But those seedlings are much too close together. They’ll never amount to much unless they are spaced out.”
Working with others, a vision emerged to use this wonderful resource to restore the now vacant and vulnerable open space, once home to a cherry orchard, to a more natural state.
During seasons that followed, Veliquette carried pruning shears with him, stopping to groom Maplehurst’s volunteer oak nursery. With care, the little fellows quickly became saplings. When it was time to transplant them, he spoke to Tom Coronado, president of Cherry Ke Inc., asking if the company would consider offering complimentary transplant services to Milton Township for the young oaks.
Coronado had a relationship with the land at Maplehurst. He had worked a cherry orchard there during a 25-year lease that Cherry Ke had with Camp Maplehurst. The rows were a half-mile long — very efficient to mow, spray, and harvest. Coronado agreed to make the offer. This Maplehurst cherry orchard was removed when Milton Township took ownership of the park.
Milton Township Parks and Recreation Committee, chaired by forester Dick Gray, reviewed the offer, the situation and accepted the proposal. A plan came together with advice from Fields Ratliff at the Grand Traverse Regional Land Conservancy.
On Nov. 14, in a foot of fluffy snow, the work began. Pictures tell the story. More than 400 trees now grace the landscape in a pattern designed to offer a natural woodland setting of these magnificent hardwoods, with enough spacing between groupings to minimize the potential spread of the oak wilt disease.
Norm Veliquette and all of the team members hope the model of Cherry Ke’s community service will be imitated. Opportunities exist for other local entities to help bring Maplehurst back to a state resembling its native condition of decades ago and, at some point, even include the iconic American Chestnut, which, before being decimated by blight, graced the Appalachian mountains with billions of these monsters that often attained a diameter of as much as 10 feet and towered more than 100 feet into the sky.
About the author: Ted Shaw is a member of the Milton Township Parks and Recreation Committee.
