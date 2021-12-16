For some of our friends and loved ones, Andy Williams singing “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” brings a sense of dread and sadness instead of starry-eyed excitement. For some individuals with a diagnosed mental illness, the holidays can worsen the symptoms of these conditions.
What makes the holiday season warm and joyful for some can trigger depression in others. Gift-giving, shopping, festive gatherings, decking the halls and a full to-do list can bring anxiety, stress and pressure to feel and act a certain way. Social pressure to be cheerful can feed into a negative internal monologue for those experiencing depression — especially when an individual doesn’t feel the way they think they’re supposed to feel.
Relationships with family can also be difficult to navigate, as childhood traumas, disagreements and toxic behaviors remain present during the holiday season. There’s also financial pressure — as many holiday events involve presents and gift-giving, travel or large meals that can be difficult on a person or family’s budget.
Holiday blues
These feelings are referred to as “the holiday blues.” Like the baby blues — a period of depression after a woman has a baby — holiday blues can be a temporary state of depression occurring just around the holidays, stemming from seasonal triggers.
Treat the holiday blues seriously. It’s as important to address short-term mental health problems as it is to treat sustained mental health conditions, as they can lead to a clinical diagnosis of anxiety or depression.
While it’s a myth that suicide risks increase during the holidays, any risk of suicide should be taken seriously. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at 800-273-8255.
Make a plan
The holiday blues can be minimized or avoided by making a personalized strategy to manage symptoms. Some tips:
- Avoid alcohol when depressed or stressed. It’s a depressant and can make bad feelings worse.
- Parents: pay attention to the mood of children and teens during the holidays. They can get the holiday blues.
- Identify individual triggers in the holiday season and set boundaries.
- Say “no.” If a holiday commitment at work or with friends or family causes stress, anxiety or triggers intrusive thoughts, bow out of the event.
- Take time off. Take a vacation day from work to engage in a self-care activity. Holidays can be full of social pressure. Building in time to recharge is important.
- Talk to a friend or family member about feelings and ask them to regularly check in. Watching out for each other makes a difference.
- Work with a professional. Licensed therapists and psychiatrists can advise strategies and solutions that will help chart a path through what can be a difficult, stressful time of year.
For friends and family members of loved ones with diagnosed mental illnesses or chronic depression and anxiety, take time to check in with them regularly. Keep expectations low and understand that loved ones might have limits to the amount of holiday events they’re able to partake in to preserve their mental health.
If the holiday blues last longer than the season, talk to a mental health professional.
About the author: Kristyn Gregory, D.O., is a medical director of behavioral health at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. For more mental health tips, visit AHealthierMichigan.org.