Did they even see me? I was alone on my old 30-foot sailboat, always a bit of a challenge by myself, and had to come about, given the wind direction and my position on the Bay.
The fact that I had to come about would be obvious to a fellow Rag Picker, and sometimes a big surprise to Fossil Fuelers in the vicinity.
And so I came about, and the 30-foot powerboat that had been coming up behind me never flinched. They didn’t speed up, they didn’t slow down, they didn’t veer to port, and they didn’t veer to starboard.
I made a quick sail adjustment for an evasive maneuver to go behind them. It wasn’t dramatically close, but it was closer than my normal comfort zone. I waved as soon as I had a free hand, then braced to bounce off their wake.
With eyes straight forward, they never waved back – which always begs the question: Did they even see me?
Some might describe me as an old curmudgeon of the sea. I started racing small sailboats as a teen. I’m a U.S. Navy veteran from the 6th fleet with more than 40 years’ experience on the Great Lakes under sail.
While I don’t see myself as rude or unfriendly, no one who knows me would call me outgoing. I sail to get free from the dirty Earth, not to hang out with other boaters. But when close enough to another boat to clearly see the people aboard, I always wave.
What does that mean? It means I see you – and you see me. It’s important to wave to each other, not as a matter of friendship or kindness, not as an example of how well your mother raised you, and not because something about the air in Traverse City makes people almost annoyingly considerate.
A wave from boat to boat means simply, and very importantly, that I see you and you see me.
It doesn’t mean we know each other, and you need to remember where we met me before you wave back.
It doesn’t mean I like your boat, I want to meet you, I agree with your political pendants, or just think you’re so cool.
It only means I see you – and you see me. It doesn’t mean you’re not annoyed that I have right-of-way, have to come about to tack, or that I spend more on ice than gas.
It simply means I see you – and you see me.
And if for some reason listed above, or some reason of your own, you’d rather give me the middle finger than wave back, that’s fine for this old curmudgeon. Because at least it would convey that I see you – and you see me.
