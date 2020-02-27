About the author: Ronald Marshall has a doctorate in clinical psychology. He worked in a group practice for more than 10 years, primarily with alcohol and drug addictions. He then moved up north to open a private practice, which he operated for more than 20 years. He is now retired and lives in Petoskey.

About the forum: The forum is a periodic column of opinion written by Record-Eagle readers in their areas of expertise. Submissions of 500 words or less may be made by emailing letters@record-eagle.com. Please include biographical information and a photo.