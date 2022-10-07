As we grow Traverse City, it’s important to remember our past so we don’t ruin what we have started.
For centuries, this area has been desirable for one reason or another. The First Nations came and respectfully used this area as summer fishing and hunting grounds. Then came the French who saw the great potential for trade. Captain Boardman then set up the first sawmill at the mouth of the river and soon Perry Hannah, Albert Lay and James Morgan expanded the operations to use our vast natural resources to help build and supply the great city’s to our south. During the late 1800s, when the railroad came to town, this opened up the region to many more opportunities and, soon, agriculture and recreational tourism became our main economies.
Citizens, merchants and local leaders have long embraced the economics that come with our natural resources. They embraced the history and character that defines us. They understand the challenges we face and the need to work to protect the natural environment that makes this area so unique. So much so, the desire to protect and maintain the natural beauty and character of this picturesque city has been written into city master plans, the charter and downtown policies and procedures for decades.
The late Bryan Crough, our former DDA executive director, saw this as an opportunity and, as he promoted growing our downtown, he advocated the need to protect the character and beauty that made Traverse City so special.
He wrote, “To preserve our small-town character, we envision a downtown very much like that of the past: Two- to five-story buildings … skyscrapers and office towers have NEVER been a part of this plan.” The citizens agreed and have long supported this.
Over the years, we have experienced tremendous regional growth. We have seen local farmlands taken over by shopping malls and have watched sprawling subdivisions dot the landscape, taking over our precious cherry orchards.
From our growing hospital to the airport expansion, to the numerous retail, restaurants and manufacturing and our cultural amenities (National Cherry Festival, Traverse City Film Festival, Interlochen and more), this region has grown significantly.
Sprawl is an inevitable outcome of growth and, no matter how much we build up our urban-core, we can’t stop it from happening. Providing opportunities is paramount, but in a town of only 16,000 people, we must consider the reality of how much is too much before we destroy forever the character that draws people here.
Downtown can’t absorb everything — much less expecting our property taxes to pay for it all.
Economic growth organizations are now promoting a new industry some refer to as opportunistic investment and redevelopment. This is exactly what makes it so difficult to afford to live here.
Governmental subsidy programs like TIF and Brownfield are drained to put profits in developers’ pockets while siphoning away funds that could go to rebuilding our failing infrastructure.
Banks on every corner help fuel the boom market. The game is less about a livable city and more about how developers and investors can manipulate the system for personal gain, while destroying the character that makes our city so nice.
Downtown Traverse City has plenty of room to grow. For more than 30 years developers have used the term “affordable-housing” to woo us into believing they care as they manipulate our zoning code and take advantage of public subsidy programs.
Sadly, we have little to show for these empty promises other than high-end condos and vacation rentals throughout our neighborhoods.
Traverse City, we can do better. We should not be driven by investor/developer profits, but start listening to our citizens – the very people who have made TC what it is today.
About the author: Jim Carruthers is a former mayor of Traverse City.
