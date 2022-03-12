About 35% of American adults fail to get the recommended seven to nine hours of sleep per night. Good sleep can strengthen the immune system, reduce stress, improve the mood and lead to better production at school and work. Conversely, people who suffer from sleep loss and disruption can develop serious medical issues affecting the body and mind.
Sleep disturbances — including diagnosed sleeping disorders like insomnia, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome and sleep apnea — tend to have bidirectional relationships with health risks. This means that poor sleep can lead to health problems, which can make someone more susceptible to sleep issues.
Long-term risks
Prolonged sleep disruption can put an individual at risk for health issues.
- Anxiety and depression: Sleep disruptions can affect the body’s stress system, disrupting circadian rhythms and increasing vulnerability for depression.
- Diabetes: Repeated awakenings, insufficient sleep, excessive sleep and irregular sleep promote glucose intolerance — a precursor to diabetes. High blood sugar can lead to frequent urination overnight, as the kidneys work harder to filter out excess glucose.
- Heart problems: Consistent lack of sleep increases the likelihood of developing a stroke and cardiovascular disorders. Sleep deprivation increases blood pressure, the most significant risk factor for strokes.
- Obesity and weight gain: Sleep loss creates a hormone imbalance that can spur overeating and weight gain. Production of leptin and ghrelin hormones is altered when a person doesn’t get enough sleep, increasing food cravings and sometimes slowing metabolism.
Long-term health issues from a lack of sleep can include faulty brain function, including problems with balance, motor skills and reflexes; immune system deficiency; memory loss and reduced sexual health and fertility.
About the author: Gina Lynem-Walker, M.D., is an associate medical director at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.
