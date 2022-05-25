Like all young people, the children and youth that we serve at Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan (CFS) will be affected by climate change more than any other population. It makes sense that we at CFS would want to minimize our own contribution to global warming.
Our clients are not only at greater risk because of their age, but many are also more vulnerable to severe weather due to economics. Low-income communities have higher rates of adverse health conditions, are more exposed to environmental hazards, and take longer to recover from natural disasters. These existing inequalities are exacerbated by climate change (Fourth National Climate Assessment).
Our YouthWork program is leading the way by planting thousands of trees, removing invasive species and training young adults to work with nature, rather than against it. The question is, how do CFS and other nonprofits further reduce their impact on the climate with minimal expense?
First, we started talking. Talking about climate with family, friends and colleagues has been shown to lead to a greater acceptance of climate science and this promotes action. We discussed what we can do as individuals, and as an organization. We’ve added a core value stating that “we are committed to environmental responsibility and protecting the world in which we and our stakeholders live.”
Reducing emissions isn’t just about transitioning to renewables, we also need to minimize our energy use. Most utility companies perform energy audits for free. Our office building audit recommended upgrading our furnaces and installing energy-efficient lighting. These updates are being funded by sources outside our usual income stream and importantly, they save money.
Everything takes energy to produce, so reducing and reusing instead of buying disposables decreases our carbon footprint. With more than 22 million pounds of plastic entering the Great Lakes every year, we also wanted to cut down our plastic pollution, so we supplied staff with reusable water bottles made of recycled materials.
Eating a plant-rich diet is one of the best ways to reduce our personal impact on the climate. We celebrated springtime with a low-carbon (vegetarian) potluck. This was so successful that we’re now sharing plant-based recipes among our staff and volunteers.
Indoor plants lift the spirits, remove carbon from the atmosphere and remind us that we’re all part of the natural world. We want to thank all the students at The Greenspire Middle School for growing plants for our offices!
Our in-house Green Team meets regularly to ensure that we’re always striving to reduce our climate impacts. We’re working on tracking our emissions, taking several energy-conservation measures, discussing installation of solar panels and looking towards leasing electric vehicles. These are expensive investments but importantly don’t take away from our clients because they can be funded through climate and environmental funding sources.
At CFS we have a lot on our plate, but for the sake of the kids, the youth, our families, the staff and all our stakeholders we’re adding more. If we can do it, you can, too!
About the author: Nicola Philpott, Ph.D., is a volunteer group leader of the Grand Traverse Area Citizens’ Climate Lobby (CCL) and state co-coordinator of CCL Michigan. She also serves on the board of directors of Child and Family Services of Northwestern Michigan. She has a doctorate in biochemistry and molecular biology. She previously worked as an assistant professor in the Department of Medicine at the University of Minnesota and has written 18 peer-reviewed scientific publications.
