A Jan. 13 op-ed by an Enbridge executive published with the headline “Tunnel would ensure safety, longevity of Line 5.” But magical thinking does not build a 20-foot diameter tunnel below a still-operating Line 5. The tunnel boring must be flawless, and the old line must hold up, or the Great Lakes will be devastated.
A tunnel does not address the remaining 640 miles of Line 5 across Michigan, which have already leaked 33 times. Also, the 99-year oil tunnel would be for Canadian corporate profit, not for U.S. need.
The Michigan Public Service Commission just ruled it will hear testimony on the explosion risk for the Line 5 tunnel during its construction and operation. In 1971 a pocket of methane, like those in the Straits, exploded in a Detroit tunnel killing 21 construction workers. The danger of explosion in a tunnel is real. Tunnel expert Brian O’Mara warned that this tunnel’s low center would allow methane to collect there at the same time that it would make escape more difficult for construction workers.
Explosion is just one of many dangers that make the Line 5 tunnel high risk. Another is an avoidable danger: continuing to operate the damaged and deteriorated near-70-year-old Line 5 directly above the tunnel boring machine during construction. Shutting down old Line 5, before starting the tunnel for a new Line 5, would be the cautious order of proceeding.
Michigan revoked Line 5’s easement and ordered a Line 5 shutdown in 2020, but Enbridge defies the shutdown order and operates Line 5 illegally. Enbridge is suing Michigan to continue operating Line 5 until its replacement in a tunnel is ready. This legal catch-22 allows Line 5 to operate while its right to operate is litigated.
The unstated, but increasingly apparent, reason for the tunnel proposal is to keep Line 5 earning Enbridge almost $2 million a day for as long as possible. A tunnel provides the illusion of safety while having the opposite effect. It keeps a dangerous pipeline operating 20 years beyond its 50-year design-life.
Enbridge, like any corporation, exists to profit. Well-planned delay strategies have enabled Enbridge to earn billions while years of taxpayer funded studies and lawsuits about a tunnel drag on. Thus, the promise of a tunnel works for Enbridge, even if it is never built.
If built, the Line 5 tunnel would serve Canada for another century at U.S. expense. The U.S. only uses a small fraction of the Canadian oil and seeks to reduce, not extend, its dependence on fossil fuels. Yet according to the 2018 tunnel agreement, Michigan is to own the oil tunnel upon completion and lease it to Enbridge for 99 years.
Line 5 risks the world’s largest freshwater system for Enbridge profit. President Joe Biden, not a Canadian corporation, should be calling the shots for the Great Lakes. If Biden revokes the presidential permit for Line 5, the 99-year oil tunnel would expire on its own. Shutting down Line 5 would be a win-win. It would protect the Great Lakes today, and it would protect the climate from fossil fuels tomorrow.
About the author: Barbara Stamiris, of Traverse City, is a long-time environmental activist. She serves on the board of the Northern Michigan Environmental Action Council, is a member of the League of Women Voters and is active with Oil and Water Don’t Mix. She testified before Congress in 1983 about safety issues at the nuclear plant in Midland, Michigan. She was named Volunteer Environmentalist of the Year in 2019 by NMEAC.