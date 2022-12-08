Dear Little Traverse Bay Band Community:
With the greatest humility and the deepest gratitude for the opportunity to serve my community, I am writing this letter to let you know that I am resigning as chief judge for the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians, effective Jan. 8, 2023.
I am accepting an appointment to the Michigan Court of Appeals from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. I want to take this opportunity to thank the Tribe. Because I worked for LTBB, I had a career that made Indian people’s lives better and, for that, I will always be grateful.
I never expected to have the honor and responsibility of this appointment. I am proud to be Native American, but growing up knowing who I could be and what I could achieve was difficult. Like many of you, my family was part of the federal government’s official policy of removing Indian children from their families and communities in order to assimilate them and prepare them for the station in life they were expected to hold.
My grandmother was first taken to the Indian boarding school in Harbor Springs, and then finally to the Indian Boarding School in Mount Pleasant where she was taught to cook, clean and sew because those were the skills she was projected to need to fulfill her place in society. As part of that legacy when I was growing up, I never met or even saw a Native American attorney. Even today, there are fewer than 2,700 Native American attorneys in the U.S. Dreaming of being an attorney was audacious, never mind being a judge! But I went to law school because I wanted to do my part to keep what happened to my grandmother, and all of the Native people in our community who were removed, from happening again.
From the moment I applied to law school, this community reached out to support me. I remember how Fred Harrington in the LTBB Education Department helped me fill out financial aid paperwork and apply for scholarships. I didn’t have a parent or mentor to help me, just the Tribe. I got through law school because I wasn’t alone. I had a community behind me cheering me on and helping me to reach up. ...
I had the career of my dreams here. All I ever wanted to do was to help people. In particular, I wanted to do what I could to stop the removal of Native American children from Native American communities. I am the first generation in my family to not be removed. While I got to do a great deal of amazing work under the mentorship of Jim Bransky, the work I did on the Michigan Indian Family Preservation Act (MIFPA), writing a bench book for judges, rewriting State child welfare court rules, rewriting state child welfare court forms, successfully suing for the enforcement of ICWA across the State all the way up to the Michigan Supreme Court, speaking and training on ICWA and MIFPA — all of that was the chance of a lifetime. Because the Tribe supported all of this work, I was able to do it. Together, we changed the landscape for Indian children in Michigan for the next seven generations!
For the last 10 years, one of my goals as chief judge has been to help our state partners recognize the work we do as on par with their work in state courts. I have worked tirelessly to educate and build bridges. The fruits of our labor are most easily seen in our Healing-to-Wellness Court. When I started, the Tribal Court did not work with the surrounding State courts. The judges, probation departments, the Michigan Department of Corrections and the state prosecutors initially did not support allowing tribal citizens struggling with the disease of addiction the opportunity to complete my program in exchange for a lighter sentence. To make that possible, we had to build bridges and trust between the Tribal Court and the surrounding state courts. Within a few months, we started working with Judge James Erhart in District Court.
But it was clear to me that to really help our people, we needed a felony level program. We spent two years working with the Secretary of State to gain the legal authority to issue state driver’s licenses to defendants in our program. We were the first tribal program to have that authority. We then met all 10 of the nationally-recognized best practices for a drug court to gain state certification. We were the first tribal drug court in Michigan to do that as well.
Now, we work seamlessly with the surrounding jurisdictions to bring tribal people culturally-appropriate services through our Healing-to-Wellness Court. To date, the tribal people we have graduated from our program would have faced more than 32 years in prison or jail since we started taking felony level clients just a few years ago. I hope this program continues because its impact on tribal families has been nothing short of amazing! I look forward to watching the new family preservation court grow from afar. With cultural services at the forefront of the program, I hope it offers tribal families the same success we have seen in Healing-to-Wellness.
I will be the first citizen of a federally-recognized tribe to ever serve on the Michigan Court of Appeals. I also will be the first tribal court judge ever appointed to any judicial seat in Michigan. I see this appointment as recognition by Gov. Whitmer that tribal courts do the same work as state courts. It certainly sends that message loud and clear to the rest of the state. I will work diligently to make you proud, and I hope my appointment in this position makes it so the next seven generations can imagine serving on a tribal court or a state court without audacity. ...
I want to thank my grandmother and my great uncles for surviving the boarding schools so that I could be here today. I especially want to thank my great uncle Leo Mishige who found me when I returned to Petoskey and gave me back the family history that was taken from my mother when she was torn from the community.
Knowing about the people I came from helped me grow as a person and understand who I am today. It is a treasure that I will pass on to my children.
It has been an honor to preside over the LTBB Tribal Court. I love this community and look forward to seeing you all as an ordinary citizen at community events.
A Grateful Anishnaabek Qwe,
Hon. Allie Greenleaf Maldonado
