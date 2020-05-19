Our nation’s highways are empty. For those who must travel during this unique time, an open road means quicker commutes, which is good.
However, less traffic presents some challenges. Speeding appears to be rising.
This can increase crash severity, resulting in more major injuries and deaths. If you must drive, please be safe. Dangerous driving behaviors not only put you at risk of crashing, but also put the brave first responders who arrive at the scene at unnecessary risk. During these times, nobody wants to divert valuable time and resources from our healthcare providers.
Failing to wear a seat belt is a leading cause of severe traffic injuries and fatalities. While only about 10 percent of drivers don’t wear them, unbelted drivers account for about 50 percent of vehicle occupant deaths. Other life-threatening practices include driving distracted and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Even if you’re only going a few blocks, four simple practices — obeying the speed limit, wearing a seat belt, focusing on driving and driving sober — could save your life and reduce stress on hospitals and first responders.
With the warming weather, more people bike, walk and run for exercise. If you can safely go outside, remember to exercise caution around streets. For cyclists and pedestrians, please bike with traffic. If you walk or run along a road, go against traffic so you are more visible to drivers.
Drivers need to look for pedestrians and bicyclists. Yield to pedestrians in crosswalks. Be alert. Sharing the road protects everyone. Also, more children are biking and playing outside, so drivers should pay extra attention and be prepared to react quickly.
Better driving protects our first responders, including law enforcement and emergency medical services personnel. Some communities are stretched thin because thousands of officers, firefighters and EMS staff were or are quarantined. If you’re driving dangerously, if you’re failing to yield to pedestrians or bicyclists, you’re endangering other road users and putting dedicated first responders at risk.
Even when crashes aren’t directly life threatening, going to an emergency department carries unnecessary risks. We can all drive safely so first responders and medical professionals can focus on helping our communities during these unprecedented times.
As traffic increases and congestion returns, remember to practice patience, particularly in areas where public transit options are limited. Even though bars and restaurants may reopen, remember to never drive under the influence or allow friends to get behind the wheel if they’ve drank too much. Changes in routines, including rushing to work, could lead to more tragedies from pediatric vehicular heatstroke if children are left behind in vehicles. We must be diligent when we go back to work and share the road again. We can all promote traffic safety, just as we promote public health.
We at NHTSA want to thank our brave law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical personnel, 911 telecommunicators and health professionals for everything you do for our nation. We know the sacrifices you have made. Let’s all drive safe and keep our hospitals and first responders focused on saving lives.
About the author: James Owens is the deputy administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
