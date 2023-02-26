by marta turnbull
Someone recently asked me if the war in Ukraine was still going on. I responded politely, “Yes. It’s worse than ever.” But I wanted to scream. “It’s WWI trench warfare! My friends are running out of ammunition! A missile was just shot down over another friend’s garden.”
It’s been almost a year and they’re still rationing electricity. They don’t have heat. Their children continue to live underground.
“Yes, it’s worse than ever.”
I’m grateful that people still care enough to ask, and I don’t blame anyone for moving on. Our minds are consumed with other worries and responsibilities: mass shootings, earthquakes, kids’ sports schedules and laundry that needs folding. War and other traumatic events are inherently unpleasant and can be difficult to process, so our minds protect us by pushing them aside.
But before that next news story or errand takes your attention, please give me a few minutes to share some of the things I’ve learned since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022:
War has no borders. More than 13 million Ukrainians have been displaced (43% of their population) and nearly 50% of the country’s critical infrastructure has been destroyed. Locally, Bethany Christian Services and Justice for Our Neighbors have relocated more than 100 individuals from 55 families to northern Michigan, and they have another 150 people arriving in the coming months. This war may be on the other side of the world, but it’s also impacting us in our community.
There is strength in asking for help. Since Day One of the war, Ukraine has been asking for weapons. If it weren’t for the support of the U.S. and scores of other allies, Russia would have tanks lined up at NATO’s border — or worse. Personally, I’ve been a part of more than a dozen community fundraisers for Ukraine, raising more than $50,000 and sending carloads of aid. What do these have in common? It’s the humility of asking for help and the humanity of providing it.
Life can change in the blink of an eye (or the click of a shutter). On the day the war broke out, I spoke with my friend and her life was still normal. But soon thereafter, it was never the same. So, document your life. Post pictures of the exciting and mundane — your vacation to the Grand Canyon or the view from your kitchen. But, keep in mind, those places could suddenly stop existing. Take videos of your friends and family now, because something could forever change the look in their eyes when they look back at the camera.
When life’s not normal, do normal things. A loved one gave me this advice years ago, and it couldn’t be more true than during a war. Whether overwhelmed by traumatic news headlines or living under air-raid sirens, humans need routine. Kids need to play, bills need paying, and you have to find some humor in something. My friend who still lives in Kyiv always has her nails done. It’s the small, normal things that hold us together.
Checking in means, “I love you.” What do you say to someone who’s been living in a trench for two months? Or a colleague who’s adjusting to their new identity as a “refugee”? The right words will never come, but you can always ask, “How are you?” or text “I’m thinking of you.” And those words are enough.
About the author: Marta Turnbull is the co-founder of Up North Pride, owner of Up North and Away and a Traverse City West High School graduate. She lived and worked in Kyiv, Ukraine, from 2018-2020. More information about her Ukrainian fundraising efforts and local events can be found at upnorthandaway.com/ukraine.
