Significant improvements to state and local parks in the Lower Peninsula are an anticipated result of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recent signing of the historic Building Michigan Together legislation. The bipartisan legislation proves, as Whitmer said, that “we can come together to deliver on the issues that matter most to families.”
The Building Michigan Together plan will invest $250 million to improve all 103 state parks and build a new park in Flint.
At Interlochen State Park, $3.6 million will fund modernization and accessibility improvements to the day-use building, south campground electrical modernization and replace the water and sewer system. These renovations build on $7.5 million for similar improvements at the north and south campgrounds, a concession building and new sanitary treatment facility.
At Keith J. Charters Traverse City State Park, $6.5 million will renovate the headquarters building, improve the entrance, sanitation station, contact station, accessibility, including vehicle circulation and realign the entrance with Three Mile Road improvements. This follows $2.9 million to update the park’s electrical system, replace the campground toilet and shower building and renovate a mini cabin.
Orchard Beach State Park in Manistee will see two toilet and shower buildings renovated and beach access modernized and made accessible. A total of $2.7 million is provided plus the $6 million invested to stabilize the Lake Michigan shoreline and relocate a shelter building.
In Cadillac, $2.2 million goes to Mitchell State Park to renovate a day-use toilet and shelter building and reconstruct or pave campground roads. Another $905,000 recently improved the campground’s storm water system and replaced a toilet and shower building.
The recently approved legislation will also provide $55 million to expand the Grand River Greenway into Kent County and Grand Rapids, $60 million to develop the Joe Louis Greenway helping revitalize Michigan’s largest urban center and $20 million for rural outdoor recreation projects in the Upper Peninsula, including a new ski jump at Copper Peak.
The plan will also grant $65 million, through the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, to local parks for infrastructure needs, supporting more than 4,000 local parks and trails across the state.
This adds up to a $450 million investment in state and local parks, the largest single investment in parks in Michigan’s history.
Parks and recreation are part of Michigan’s economy. The outdoor industry supports billions in state GDP and sustains more than a quarter of a million jobs and more than $4.7 billion in wages and salaries.
On average, every $1 for land conservation leads to $4 in economic benefit, translating the $450 million Building Michigan Together plan to $1.8 billion in economic benefit for families, small businesses and local economies.
In Michigan we love our parks and the outdoor spaces that are part of who we are. Over the past couple years, attendance at state parks reached historic highs as people went outdoors to safely connect with friends and loved ones.
Future generations will be proud of these investments.
They will help further Michigan’s heritage of state and local parks for parents and grandparents introducing young children to the beauty of the woods and shores of northwest Michigan and everyone in between.
About the author: Dan Eichinger is director of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
