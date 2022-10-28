By Charles L. Wolverton
Opponents of the proposed Timber Shores RV Park in Leelanau Township would have you believe that the amended zoning ordinance on the Nov. 8 ballot is not about Timber Shores, but is an effort to make the township an environmental leader. Unfortunately, it fails in a spectacular display of government overreach.
The Watershed Center (“Leelanau Township voters can step up to protect water,” Oct. 2) supports the amendment, which makes it more difficult to restore this iconic park near Northport.
Instead, this project should be lauded by The Watershed Center as an example of having great commitment to protection of Grand Traverse Bay and its shorelines, instead of fighting against it by promoting zoning changes and other actions to stop it.
Timber Shores is an exemplary model of a development project that fulfills the goals that The Watershed Center strives to attain for protection of Grand Traverse Bay.
- Wetland impacts are minimal, as evidenced by the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) issuing a permit for the project.
- A net gain of wetlands on the property will result, due to the restoration of wetlands previously filled in the 1960s for the original Timber Shores Resort.
- 15.9 acres of land will be placed in a Conservation Easement to the State of Michigan as part of the wetland mitigation plan.
- Zoning setbacks from wetlands are met with the revised Timber Shores plans and no structures will be built within the setback from the Bay.
The amended ordinance makes drastic changes to wetlands and shoreline setbacks, with no supporting evidence to justify exceeding the regulations of the State of Michigan. EGLE requires townships to map out wetlands prior to creating their own local rules. Leelanau Township hasn’t done that, usurping EGLE’s authority without fulfilling this basic legal requirement.
This ordinance also has the power to create unintended and possibly severe consequences for several existing properties located in the Commercial Resort district, all of which would be non-conforming. Any additions or rebuilds on these parcels — say after a fire or windstorm — could be turned down. The township could even condemn them as a way to eliminate non-conforming uses.
The State of Michigan is a national leader in protecting wetland resources and EGLE does a very good job of administering wetland regulations. Townships don’t need to step in. In contrast, Leelanau Township’s amended ordinance falls flat in many areas that are essential to good planning.
We encourage residents to support Timber Shores by voting no on the amended Leelanau Township Zoning Ordinance because of its flawed creation and the potential for unintended consequences that would affect multiple properties in the township. Detailed information about the proposed Timber Shores RV Park is available at TimberShoresRVPark.com.
About the author: Charles Wolverton has worked for 47 years on wetland-related projects and was chief of the Wetland Protection Unit at the Michigan Department of Natural Resources when the Wetland Protection Act was enacted in 1979. After retirement from MDNR, Wolverton has worked on hundreds of projects involving wetlands as a private sector consultant.
